Elevate your steak night with these expert wine pairing tips

From a special dinner to hosted gatherings, knowing the right wine to pair when serving red meat isn’t something many people know off the top — unless you’re Jason Kennedy, meat expert at Verde Farms. For almost two decades, Verde Farms has been on a mission to bring consumers the best-tasting beef possible since the founders once sipped a glass of bold malbec with grass-fed beef on South America’s vast, open pastures.

Kennedy spent several years in the Adelaide Hills, a beautiful wine region near the Barossa Valley — one of the world’s premier producers of shiraz and cabernet sauvignon. Living close to such a region, Kennedy experienced incredible wines and learned to pair them with equally exceptional food. This experience showed his appreciation for the synergy between high-quality beef and bold, red wines. Here are his tips and tricks for an expert meat and wine pairing.

Wine pairings with grass-fed beef cuts

Verde Farms is the only better-for-you beef brand to offer USDA Organic, 100% grass-fed, humanely raised, and verified regenerative beef across its entire portfolio. Per Kennedy, serving organic, grass-fed beef is a much different experience than serving a grain-fed steak, as it has a much cleaner taste in flavor and mouthfeel. “There’s an earthier, more mineral-forward flavor to it, which really comes through in the right preparation. For the big three cuts — tenderloin (filet mignon), ribeye, and strip — I typically lean into two sauces: either a classic peppercorn or a rich red wine jus.”

For a ribeye, Kennedy suggests a pairing with a Barossa cab sauv or shiraz — or a Napa cab. “The earthy flavors in both the wine and the meat complement each other beautifully. Depending on the region, the wine can bring out notes of oak, blackberry, high spice, pepper, eucalyptus, or even burnt chocolate — which I’ll sometimes amplify by adding a bit of spice to the sauce,” he says.

Tenderloin and striploin are generally less flavorful and juicy than ribeye, so Kennedy suggests pairing them with softer red wines that have less tannin, such as pinot noir or merlot.” These tend to deliver a softer, slightly sweeter profile with more vanilla or chocolate notes, which I find pairs really nicely with a peppercorn sauce.

Pairings for special events

Home chefs who want to find the perfect red meat and wine pairing for special occasion dinners or parties often struggle to know where to start. “Dinner parties can be tricky, depending on the crowd. If you’re hosting beef connoisseurs, I’d go with a ribeye and serve both a bold Napa cab sauv and a chardonnay — encouraging guests to alternate sips of red and white between bites. It sparks great conversation, not just about the beef itself but how each wine interacts with the meat and affects the senses—the nose, the mouthfeel, the texture, and the flavor,” says Kennedy.

“If you’re aiming to play it safe for a broader group, I’d recommend serving tenderloin with both a pinot noir and a pinot grigio. Again, offer a glass of each and encourage alternating sips. It’s a fun way to explore how different wines can elevate the same dish and give your guests a more dynamic dining experience,” he says.

White wine pairings for lighter cuts of meat

For those who prefer a white wine pairing, Kennedy recommends choosing Verde Farms beef cuts like a tenderloin or a striploin. “Try a pinot grigio or a New Zealand sauvignon blanc — both are crisp, high in acidity, and tend to deliver fruit-forward and herbal notes. They pair surprisingly well with lighter beef cuts like tenderloin or striploin, especially when served with sauces like creamy mushroom, chimichurri, or even a creamy peppercorn. The acidity in the wine helps cut through the richness of the sauce, while the herbal and citrus notes complement the beef beautifully.”

Red meat wine pairings beyond steak

Serving red meat in another form beyond steak? Kennedy suggests options like Verde Farms ground beef, which pairs wonderfully with New Zealand sauvignon blanc or pinot noir. “The crispness of the sauvignon blanc and the fruit-forward nature of the pinot noir complement the savory flavors of a well-seasoned burger. For a classic spaghetti bolognese, you can’t go wrong with an Italian Chianti, or for something a little different, try a red from the Montepulciano region in Italy. These wines bring out the richness of the tomato sauce and the depth of the beef.”

“When it comes to a spicy beef curry, a bold cabernet sauvignon or shiraz is a fantastic choice. The bold flavors in these wines pair well with the heat and spices, creating a perfect balance between the dish and the wine,” he says.