This sweet & savory Ozark Wagyu Burger will change your grill game forever

National Burger Month kicked off in May — and this year, there’s no time for bland, basic burgers. With so many delicious burger recipes available, crafting a delicious burger at home is achievable for anyone. Valor Provisions founder, Patrick Montgomery, shares his favorite burger recipe: The sweet & savory Ozark Wagyu Burger.

How to make the sweet & savory Ozark Wagyu Burger

After years in Special Operations, Montgomery says he has “zero tolerance for halfway measures — especially when it comes to what’s on [his] grill.”If you’re tired of bland, basic burgers that taste like the inside of a fast-food bag, it’s time to level up.” This burger recipe marries two Missouri heavyweights: Mouthwatering Wagyu burger patties and Mac Farm’s legendary Ozark bacon. Add a knockout homemade bourbon peach jam and a savory smoked cheddar, and you’ve got a burger that’s sweet, bold, and completely untamed. This isn’t just a meal; it’s an experience that’ll make your taste buds stand at attention,” says Montgomery.

Ingredients

4 KC Cattle Company Wagyu Burger Patties (fresh wagyu burger patties make a difference – skip using frozen burgers for best results)

8 slices Mac Farm’s Ozark bacon (the good stuff, thick-cut and unapologetically smoky)

4 fresh brioche buns (skip the cheap bread aisle)

4 slices of smoked cheddar cheese

Butter (for toasting buns)

Salt and black pepper

For the Bourbon Peach Jam:

2 ripe peaches, diced

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons bourbon

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Pinch of salt

Method

Bourbon Peach Jam

Combine peaches, brown sugar, bourbon, lemon juice, and salt in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring until the peaches break down and the mixture thickens (about 10 minutes). Let it cool so it doesn’t drip everywhere.

Fry the bacon

Cook Ozark bacon in a skillet over medium heat until it’s crispy and bold—just shy of “charred but still edible.” Set aside on paper towels.

Grill the wagyu

Pat the wagyu beef patties dry, season with salt and black pepper. Sear over high heat in a cast iron or grill for 3-4 minutes per side for medium-rare. In the last minute, lay a slice of smoked cheddar on each patty.

Toast the buns and build your burger

Butter the buns, then toast cut-side down in a hot pan until golden. If you skip this, you’re missing out on peak burger texture. Start to form the burger, starting with the bottom bun: A wagyu patty with melted cheddar. Add two slices of Ozark bacon (yes, you need two slices of bacon. Spoon a generous heap of bourbon peach jam on top. Finish your creation by adding the top bun. Grab a napkin (and maybe a beer) and enjoy!

What sets this burger recipe apart

“This burger isn’t just dinner—it’s a declaration of flavor! When you stack Wagyu from KC Cattle Company with Ozark bacon from Mac’s Farms and a homemade bourbon peach jam, you’re not grilling, you’re making a statement. At Valor Provisions, we believe in bold food raised right by real American Farmers. That’s what makes this burger special—it’s premium, patriotic, and unapologetically delicious,” Montgomery shares.