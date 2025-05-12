 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This sweet & savory Ozark Wagyu Burger will change your grill game forever

Get ready for National Burger Month with this new burger recipe

By
Wagyu Burger
Valor Provisions

National Burger Month kicked off in May — and this year, there’s no time for bland, basic burgers. With so many delicious burger recipes available, crafting a delicious burger at home is achievable for anyone. Valor Provisions founder, Patrick Montgomery, shares his favorite burger recipe: The sweet & savory Ozark Wagyu Burger.

How to make the sweet & savory Ozark Wagyu Burger

After years in Special Operations, Montgomery says he has “zero tolerance for halfway measures — especially when it comes to what’s on [his] grill.”If you’re tired of bland, basic burgers that taste like the inside of a fast-food bag, it’s time to level up.” This burger recipe marries two Missouri heavyweights: Mouthwatering Wagyu burger patties and Mac Farm’s legendary Ozark bacon. Add a knockout homemade bourbon peach jam and a savory smoked cheddar, and you’ve got a burger that’s sweet, bold, and completely untamed. This isn’t just a meal; it’s an experience that’ll make your taste buds stand at attention,” says Montgomery.

Recommended Videos

Ingredients

  • 4 KC Cattle Company Wagyu Burger Patties (fresh wagyu burger patties make a difference – skip using frozen burgers for best results)
  • 8 slices Mac Farm’s Ozark bacon (the good stuff, thick-cut and unapologetically smoky)
  • 4 fresh brioche buns (skip the cheap bread aisle)
  • 4 slices of smoked cheddar cheese
  • Butter (for toasting buns)
  • Salt and black pepper

For the Bourbon Peach Jam:

  • 2 ripe peaches, diced
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons bourbon
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • Pinch of salt

Method

Bourbon Peach Jam

  1. Combine peaches, brown sugar, bourbon, lemon juice, and salt in a saucepan.
  2. Cook over medium heat, stirring until the peaches break down and the mixture thickens (about 10 minutes).
  3. Let it cool so it doesn’t drip everywhere.

Fry the bacon

  1. Cook Ozark bacon in a skillet over medium heat until it’s crispy and bold—just shy of “charred but still edible.”
  2. Set aside on paper towels.

Grill the wagyu

  1. Pat the wagyu beef patties dry, season with salt and black pepper.
  2. Sear over high heat in a cast iron or grill for 3-4 minutes per side for medium-rare.
  3. In the last minute, lay a slice of smoked cheddar on each patty.

Toast the buns and build your burger

  1. Butter the buns, then toast cut-side down in a hot pan until golden. If you skip this, you’re missing out on peak burger texture.
  2. Start to form the burger, starting with the bottom bun: A wagyu patty with melted cheddar.
  3. Add two slices of Ozark bacon (yes, you need two slices of bacon.
  4. Spoon a generous heap of bourbon peach jam on top.
  5. Finish your creation by adding the top bun.
  6. Grab a napkin (and maybe a beer) and enjoy!

What sets this burger recipe apart

Seasoned burger patties
calimedia / Shutterstock

“This burger isn’t just dinner—it’s a declaration of flavor! When you stack Wagyu from KC Cattle Company with Ozark bacon from Mac’s Farms and a homemade bourbon peach jam, you’re not grilling, you’re making a statement. At Valor Provisions, we believe in bold food raised right by real American Farmers. That’s what makes this burger special—it’s premium, patriotic, and unapologetically delicious,” Montgomery shares.

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…

Editors’ Recommendations

Shake up your St. Patrick’s Day with a Jameson mai tai twist
A tiki drink given the Irish treatment
Mai tai

St. Patrick's Day is on the horizon, so look out for the green beer and NCAA Tournament brackets. We love the traditions based around this springtime holiday, but — like a good cocktail — we also like to shake things up. This year, try something new with an Irish twist on a tiki classic.

Naturally, we reached out to some quality mixologists for inspiration. And not just any cocktail crafters. We chatted with Three Dots and a Dash, one of the very best American bars. The Chicago institution makes some of the best tiki drinks you'll likely ever taste.

Read more
Dirty Sue is launching premium pickle juice to help you up your cocktail game
Dirty Sue is finally launching a pickle juice
Dirty Sue

Have you ever had a Pickleback? If not, you’re really missing out on a boozy, tangy treat. In the simplest terms, a Pickleback is a shot of liquor (usually a bourbon, rye, or other whiskey) directly followed by a shot of pickle juice or brine. The tangy, salty, spicy pickle juice perfectly offsets the warmth of the alcohol.

It’s a surprisingly great combination. And while you can dump out some juice from your favorite Kosher dills or sweet gherkins, wouldn’t you buy a bottle made specifically for a Pickleback instead?
Dirty Sue Premium Pickle Juice

Read more
Up your gin cocktail game with fresh fruits and herbs
The fresher your ingredients, the better your drink
Small strawberries in container

Anyone who cooks knows the importance of fresh ingredients for the best tasting results -- and the same is true of drinks as well. If you want to make delicious cocktails, then using fresh fruits and herbs is a wonderful way to add rich, aromatic flavors to your drinks. One option is to create syrups from fresh fruits, but you can also use freshly squeezed juices for luxurious flavors in your cocktails -- and these recipes from Hendrick's Gin use both.
Strawberry SunSqueeze

Created by Liz Pearce, Hendrick’s Central U.S. Ambassador

Read more