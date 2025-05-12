This sweet & savory Ozark Wagyu Burger will change your grill game forever

National Burger Month kicked off in May — and this year, there’s no time for bland, basic burgers. With so many delicious burger recipes available, crafting a delicious burger at home is achievable for anyone. Valor Provisions founder, Patrick Montgomery, shares his favorite burger recipe: The sweet & savory Ozark Wagyu Burger.
How to make the sweet & savory Ozark Wagyu Burger
After years in Special Operations, Montgomery says he has “zero tolerance for halfway measures — especially when it comes to what’s on [his] grill.”If you’re tired of bland, basic burgers that taste like the inside of a fast-food bag, it’s time to level up.” This burger recipe marries two Missouri heavyweights: Mouthwatering Wagyu burger patties and Mac Farm’s legendary Ozark bacon. Add a knockout homemade bourbon peach jam and a savory smoked cheddar, and you’ve got a burger that’s sweet, bold, and completely untamed. This isn’t just a meal; it’s an experience that’ll make your taste buds stand at attention,” says Montgomery.
Ingredients
- 4 KC Cattle Company Wagyu Burger Patties (fresh wagyu burger patties make a difference – skip using frozen burgers for best results)
- 8 slices Mac Farm’s Ozark bacon (the good stuff, thick-cut and unapologetically smoky)
- 4 fresh brioche buns (skip the cheap bread aisle)
- 4 slices of smoked cheddar cheese
- Butter (for toasting buns)
- Salt and black pepper
For the Bourbon Peach Jam:
- 2 ripe peaches, diced
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons bourbon
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- Pinch of salt
Method
Bourbon Peach Jam
- Combine peaches, brown sugar, bourbon, lemon juice, and salt in a saucepan.
- Cook over medium heat, stirring until the peaches break down and the mixture thickens (about 10 minutes).
- Let it cool so it doesn’t drip everywhere.
Fry the bacon
- Cook Ozark bacon in a skillet over medium heat until it’s crispy and bold—just shy of “charred but still edible.”
- Set aside on paper towels.
Grill the wagyu
- Pat the wagyu beef patties dry, season with salt and black pepper.
- Sear over high heat in a cast iron or grill for 3-4 minutes per side for medium-rare.
- In the last minute, lay a slice of smoked cheddar on each patty.
Toast the buns and build your burger
- Butter the buns, then toast cut-side down in a hot pan until golden. If you skip this, you’re missing out on peak burger texture.
- Start to form the burger, starting with the bottom bun: A wagyu patty with melted cheddar.
- Add two slices of Ozark bacon (yes, you need two slices of bacon.
- Spoon a generous heap of bourbon peach jam on top.
- Finish your creation by adding the top bun.
- Grab a napkin (and maybe a beer) and enjoy!
What sets this burger recipe apart
“This burger isn’t just dinner—it’s a declaration of flavor! When you stack Wagyu from KC Cattle Company with Ozark bacon from Mac’s Farms and a homemade bourbon peach jam, you’re not grilling, you’re making a statement. At Valor Provisions, we believe in bold food raised right by real American Farmers. That’s what makes this burger special—it’s premium, patriotic, and unapologetically delicious,” Montgomery shares.