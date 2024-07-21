Do you know the difference?

You’ve probably heard about Wagyu and Kobe beef – the extraordinarily flavorful, magnificently marbled, beautiful beef that looks like a gift from the gods. You might not have realized that Wagyu and Kobe are the same thing. Well, sort of. Kobe beef is simply one brand of Wagyu, and there are many other versions of Wagyu out there that are (almost) as delicious as Kobe. In other words, all Kobe beef is Wagyu, but not all Wagyu is Kobe.

No matter which Wagyu you’re eyeing, these gorgeous pieces of beef are unmatched in their unique marbling, rich, buttery flavor, and sinfully juicy tenderness.

What is Wagyu beef?

The word Wagyu refers to a Japanese cattle breed that produces incredibly marbled, deliciously flavorful beef called Wagyu beef. The cattle are a rare and unique breed that actually grow more intramuscular fat as they age, which contributes to the meat’s uniquely wonderful taste and texture. These additional intra-muscular fat cells create the meat’s heavy marbling. For these reasons, Wagyu beef is rather rare, exquisitely delicious, and quite expensive.

Is American Wagyu real Wagyu?

American Wagyu is produced by crossbreeding Japanese Wagyu with another breed of cattle like Holstein or Angus. So, while American Wagyu is different from Japanese Wagyu, it is very much its own creation and not a lackluster copycat. Many American Wagyu farmers and producers claim that the American version is actually better, with the uniquely tender marbling of Wagyu and the robust, savory, meaty flavor of American cattle breeds combining to make the best of both culinary worlds.

Is American Wagyu the same as Kobe?

There are many Japanese Wagyu brands, but the top three are Matsusaka Ushi, Ohmi Beef, and, arguably, the most popular – Kobe Beef. Each of these beef brands is named after the location from where the cattle are produced. It would be correct to refer to each of these names when referring to the particular Wagyu one is enjoying, but, unfortunately for Matsusaka Ushi and Ohmi Beef, the Kobe name is commonly, mistakenly used to blanket each Wagyu brand, no matter its origin. It’s exactly the same mistake one might make when referring to Prosecco or Cava as Champagne. Just because it sparkles, that doesn’t mean it’s Champagne. And just because it’s Wagyu, that doesn’t mean it’s Kobe.

In other words, American Waygu is not Kobe beef, nor is any Japanese Wagyu beef that does not originate from the Kobe region of Hyōgo Prefecture, Japan.

Which is better, Wagyu or Kobe?

While this is a popular question, it shows the general confusion around Wagyu beef as a whole. Of course, when a new product or ingredient becomes mainstream, there’s bound to be some misunderstanding. The belief that Kobe beef is better than Wagyu is silly in that the question doesn’t make sense—Kobe beef is Wagyu beef. However, when arguing which brand of Wagyu is superior, Kobe is often the winner of the debate.

Kobe is certainly the most recognized and famous name in the Wagyu world, and for good reason. Kobe is held to immensely high standards and marbling requirements, with each cut carefully inspected. And these careful inspections pay off. While all Wagyu is delicious with remarkable marbling, Kobe does stand a bit taller than its Wagyu counterparts. Slightly more marbled and even more delicate, with a noticeable overall richer, deeper flavor than other Wagyu brands, Kobe truly is the best Wagyu you can buy.

Is Kobe more expensive than Wagyu?

Because Kobe beef has a well-deserved reputation for being the best of the best, it should go without saying that it is also the most expensive Wagyu beef on the market. In addition to its exceptional quality and superior flavor, it’s also harder to come by than other Wagyu brands, which makes it tantalizingly rare. And you can expect to pay a pretty penny for that rarity.

Per pound, most Wagyu beef ranges anywhere from around $50 to $150, but Kobe Wagyu is more often sold between $200 and $500, depending on the cut you’re interested in.

When buying Japanese Wagyu, there is a simple grade you can look for provided by The Japanese Meat Grading Association that categorizes Wagyu from 1 (lowest) to 5 (highest). These grades are based on marbling, color, brightness, texture, and fat quality.

We highly recommend doing your research when purchasing any Wagyu beef, but especially Kobe. This isn’t a steak you’re going to want to toss on the grill and forget about. Take your time finding and cooking this magnificent meat, and your efforts (and significantly lighter wallet) will be well worth it.