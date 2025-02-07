 Skip to main content
Serve up a healthier Super Bowl with these grass-fed beef recipes

Mini taco cups and bite-sized crispy steak and potatoes? Guaranteed crowd-pleasers.

By
hands grabbing tacos and sauces.
Verde Farms taco party. Verde Farms

Throwing a big Super Bowl party? Looking for easy yet crowd-pleasing recipes? From nachos to tacos to bowls of chili, many Super Bowl recipes feature beef. While beef is delicious and readily available, for this Super Bowl, why not upgrade (both in flavor and health) to grass-fed beef? Verde Farms, a brand that sells 100% grass-fed organic beef, reached out to us with some great Super Bowl recipes.

If you’re one of those meat lovers still hesitant about grass-fed beef — don’t be. The grass-fed at Verde Farms is lean but remains juicy, with a distinct grassy flavor that’s present but not overwhelming. In fact, we sampled Verde Farms and found it to be a perfect replacement for grain-fed beef, the meat most common in grocery stores.

Mini Taco Cups

Verde Farms taco cups.
Verde Farms mini taco cups. Verde Farms

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound 93/7 Verde Organic, grass-fed ground beef
  • 1/2 tablespoon Himalayan salt
  • 1/2 tablespoon cumin
  • 1/2 tablespoon paprika
  • 1/2 tablespoon oregano
  • 1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced
  • 1/2 cup yellow bell pepper, diced
  • 1 tablespoon salted butter
  • 1 small yellow onion, diced
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese – 1/2 cup in recipe, 1/2 cup for topping
  • Cooking spray
  • 16 wonton wrappers

Toppings: Choose your own shredded cheese, sour cream, salsa, avocado, chopped cilantro.

Method:

  1. Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a skillet, melt butter on medium heat, add diced onion, saute for 2-3 minutes while preparing the ground beef mixture.
  2. In a bowl, mix well together ground beef, Himalayan salt, cumin, paprika, oregano, red bell pepper and green bell pepper.
  3. Add ground beef mixture to pan with sautéed onions, cook for 3-4 mins until beef is browned.
  4. Spritz the mini muffin tin with cooking spray. Push the wonton wrapper into each tin.
  5. Fill each wonton wrapper in tin halfway with cooked ground beef mixture. Sprinkle with grated cheddar cheese.
  6. Fill each tin with a second layer of ground beef mixture. Sprinkle top with grated cheese.
  7. Bake in preheated oven for 8 minutes, until the cheese has melted. Add your favorite toppings. Enjoy!

Mini Meat and Potatoes

beef filet on white plate.
Verde Farms filet mignon topped with compound butter. Verde Farms

Ingredients:

  • 2 Verde 100% grass-fed tenderloin steaks
  • 2 russet potatoes
  • Olive oil
  • Sea salt to taste
  • Chopped fresh rosemary or thyme (for garnish)
  • Horseradish aioli (see details below)

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Peel potatoes. Using a mandolin, slice potatoes into thin rounds and set aside.
  3. Brush or spray potato rounds with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt.
  4. Arrange potato rounds on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes until crispy. Check the chips about halfway through the cooking time and flip them carefully.
  5. You can also cook potato chips in your air fryer based on your air fryer’s instructions, flipping them midway through the cooking time.
  6. While the potatoes are cooking, sear the tenderloin in a pan. We prefer to cook them medium-rare (internal temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit).
  7. When your potatoes are done, slice your steak against the grain into thin slices. Place a slice of steak onto each chip. Top with store-bought horseradish aioli. Or combine mayonnaise and horseradish in equal parts for a homemade alternative. Garnish with fresh herbs on top.

