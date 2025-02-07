Serve up a healthier Super Bowl with these grass-fed beef recipes

Table of Contents Table of Contents Mini Taco Cups Mini Meat and Potatoes

Throwing a big Super Bowl party? Looking for easy yet crowd-pleasing recipes? From nachos to tacos to bowls of chili, many Super Bowl recipes feature beef. While beef is delicious and readily available, for this Super Bowl, why not upgrade (both in flavor and health) to grass-fed beef? Verde Farms, a brand that sells 100% grass-fed organic beef, reached out to us with some great Super Bowl recipes.

If you’re one of those meat lovers still hesitant about grass-fed beef — don’t be. The grass-fed at Verde Farms is lean but remains juicy, with a distinct grassy flavor that’s present but not overwhelming. In fact, we sampled Verde Farms and found it to be a perfect replacement for grain-fed beef, the meat most common in grocery stores.

Mini Taco Cups

Ingredients:

1 pound 93/7 Verde Organic, grass-fed ground beef

1/2 tablespoon Himalayan salt

1/2 tablespoon cumin

1/2 tablespoon paprika

1/2 tablespoon oregano

1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced

1/2 cup yellow bell pepper, diced

1 tablespoon salted butter

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese – 1/2 cup in recipe, 1/2 cup for topping

Cooking spray

16 wonton wrappers

Toppings: Choose your own shredded cheese, sour cream, salsa, avocado, chopped cilantro.

Method:

Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a skillet, melt butter on medium heat, add diced onion, saute for 2-3 minutes while preparing the ground beef mixture. In a bowl, mix well together ground beef, Himalayan salt, cumin, paprika, oregano, red bell pepper and green bell pepper. Add ground beef mixture to pan with sautéed onions, cook for 3-4 mins until beef is browned. Spritz the mini muffin tin with cooking spray. Push the wonton wrapper into each tin. Fill each wonton wrapper in tin halfway with cooked ground beef mixture. Sprinkle with grated cheddar cheese. Fill each tin with a second layer of ground beef mixture. Sprinkle top with grated cheese. Bake in preheated oven for 8 minutes, until the cheese has melted. Add your favorite toppings. Enjoy!

Mini Meat and Potatoes

Ingredients:

2 Verde 100% grass-fed tenderloin steaks

2 russet potatoes

Olive oil

Sea salt to taste

Chopped fresh rosemary or thyme (for garnish)

Horseradish aioli (see details below)

Method: