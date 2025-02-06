 Skip to main content
Make easy drinks for the Super Bowl with this batched spicy margarita recipe

Kick back and enjoy the game by pre-batching your drinks

When it comes to hosting a party, if you want to be serious about your cocktails then you can easily spend all night running back and forth to the kitchen as you select ingredients, wash up glasses, mix drinks, make garnishes, and more. And while that can be fun sometimes, as hosting a cocktail party is a joy of its own, it’s not what you want to be doing when you’re trying to enjoy the Super Bowl with your buddies. If you’re planning a Big Game party, you’re far better off planning out your drinks in advance and doing as much of the preparation as you can before the guests arrive. That way, you can focus on the sports instead of refilling glasses all night.

There are some considerations in how to batch up cocktails in advance though. The act of shaking or stirring a drink with ice is an important step to both chill the drink and dilute it to enhance its flavors. If you just take a cocktail recipe and put it in the fridge, it will taste unbalanced. So this spicy margarita recipe includes water to make sure it tastes just right, while still being ready to drink whenever you want it.

Batched Spicy Margarita

21Seeds

(pair with nachos for a spice teamup)

Ingredients:

(makes 14 servings)

  • 1 bottle 21Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Infused Tequila
  • 6 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 5 oz Simple Syrup
  • Add 12oz of water (no shaking of cocktail required)

Method:

Simply pour over ice and serve!

Seed & Soda

21Seeds

(a refreshing bit of bubbles that pairs perfectly with pizza and wings)

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz 21Seeds Flavored Tequila (pick your infusion!)
  • 3 oz club soda

Method:

Rub the inside of a wine glass with a fresh slice of citrus. Serve over ice with a slice of fresh fruit.

