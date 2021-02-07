8 Crowd-Pleasing Food Ideas for Your Super Bowl Party

It’s Super Bowl time, the wintertime American tradition of gathering around the television for football while stuffing ourselves with snacks. As the second biggest food day in the nation — trailing only Thanksgiving — the grub is as important or more so than the game itself.

There are a few obvious items you should have at your disposal before kickoff. Naturally, you’ll need some fantastic guacamole and a fridge full of the best cheap beers. You’d also be wise to offer some easy and satisfying options, like frozen pizza and potato chips. But you don’t have to go by the playbook. In fact, if you have the energy, we suggest an audible and preparing a few things that are a little more crafty in makeup and rewarding in flavor.

Here are seven recipes to help round out your Super Bowl Sunday menu, including a dip and batch of wings Marshawn Lynch would approve of.

Bourbon-Infused Hot Dogs

Hot dogs are synonymous with tailgating, and Feltman’s, one of the OG purveyors of hot dogs, takes a boozy spin on the classic game-day dish by infusing their meat with bourbon.

Ingredients:

4 hot dogs

4 large deli pickles

4 hot dog buns

⅔ cup Mustard

1 tbsp. bourbon

1 tbsp. honey (or agave)

1 pinch of chipotle powder

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method:

Combine: hot dog, mustard, bourbon, honey, chipotle powder, kosher salt, and pepper in a medium bowl and stir until an even consistency is reached. Set aside. Cut off the ends of each pickle. Using a coring tool or small teaspoon, carefully hollow out the pickle to create a cylinder. Set aside. Grill hot dogs on high heat for approximately 5 minutes or on a large skillet set to medium heat for approximately 6 to 7 minutes, until desired char is achieved. Toast hot dog buns until slightly charred. Insert a cooked hot dog into each hollowed-out pickle, and place inside a toasted hot dog bun. Scoop whiskey mixture into a small sandwich bag and snip a small hole in the corner. Squeeze to drizzle evenly across the top of each hot dog

Chorizo Queso Dip

(From Porter Road)

Super Bowl calls for a dip that rises to the occasion, so ditch those store-bought quesos and make one from scratch. This one is loaded with chorizo for that so meaty and hearty that it can be eaten on its own.

Ingredients:

1 lb loose chorizo

1 lb cheddar, grated

1 tbsp grapeseed oil, or other neutral high-heat oil

4 tbsp butter

4 tbsp all-purpose flour

3 cups whole milk

Scallion, chopped

Optional: lime, lime zest, fresh or pickled jalapeño, chilis, cilantro

Method:

Heat oil in a large cast-iron pan, then add chorizo and cook until dark brown. Remove sausage from pan, leaving oil. Melt butter in the pan. Add flour and stir continuously until brown. About 5 minutes. Slowly whisk in milk. Cook over low heat for 20 minutes, stirring regularly and scraping the bottom of the pan to prevent sticking. It should thicken and reduce. Remove from heat, then add cheese and whisk. Once the cheese is fully melted, mix in your browned chorizo. Incorporate additional milk, or a splash of beer, as needed to reach your desired thickness. Top with chopped scallion and serve with tortilla chips.

White Bean Dip with Pita Chips

In the land of dip, a white bean option is a must. This Food Network option is tasty, enlivened with some lemon juice and oregano. If you don’t feel like using pita chips as your dipping agent, try veggies, rice cakes, or a toasted and torn up baguette.

Ingredients:

1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

2 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/3 cup olive oil, plus 4 tablespoons

1/4 cup (loosely packed) fresh Italian parsley leaves

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

6 pitas

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Method:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Place the beans, garlic, lemon juice, 1/3 cup olive oil, and parsley in the work bowl of a food processor. Pulse until the mixture is coarsely chopped. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Transfer the bean puree to a small bowl. Cut each pita in half and then into 8 wedges. Arrange the pita wedges on a large baking sheet. Pour the remaining oil over the pitas. Toss and spread out the wedges evenly. Sprinkle with the oregano, salt, and pepper. Bake for 8 to 12 minutes, or until toasted and golden in color. Serve the pita toasts warm or at room temperature alongside the bean puree.

Salmon Burger with Roasted Tomatoes, Citrus Herb Butter

This recipe by Kvarøy Arctic and Andrew Zimmern elevates the classic burger with salmon, roasted tomatoes, and a zesty homemade butter. The best part? Most of these ingredients can be stored in a refrigerator for weeks to come.

Ingredients:

Oven-Roasted Tomatoes

12 Roma tomatoes

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp sea salt

A few pinches ground white pepper

Grilled Onions

2 large yellow onions, peeled

3 Tbsp vegetable oil

Burgers

3 packages of Original or Original and Cheese

Kvarøy Arctic burgers, thawed

6 Brioche, onion, or plain hamburger buns, brushed with melted butter and toasted

One recipe of the Citrus Butter

Citrus Herb Butter

1 lb of unsalted butter- tempered for 4 hours at room temp

2 Tbsp of shallots minced

2 Tbsp tarragon, finely chopped

2 Tbsp dill, finely chopped

1 Tbsp Italian parsley, finely chopped

1 Large lemon, zested approx. 2 Tbsp

1 Large orange, zested approx. 3 Tbsp

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

Method:

For tomatoes

Preheat the oven to 225° F. Cut tomatoes in half and toss them in a bowl with the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Place tomatoes on a baking tray, sliced-side up, and place in the upper third of the oven. Roast for 6-7 hours, until tomatoes are lightly caramelized, shrunken, crinkle-edged, and beginning to look leathery.

For onions

Slice the onions 1/3 inch thick and brush with the oil. Season with salt. Using a spatula to make sure that the onions don’t fall apart, grill or sauté in a skillet with oil over high heat until charred on both sides and cooked through. Reserve to a plate and keep warm.

For burgers

Fry, broil, grill, or sauté your salmon burgers. We like them sautéed in a pan with a small amount of oil over medium heat until browned. About 2 minutes per side. Set on a paper towel to drain. Place on a toasted bun and garnish with slices of grilled onions, oven-roasted tomatoes, and a dollop of the whipped citrus butter.

For butter

Blend all ingredients in a stand mixer with paddle attachment and whip for 2-3 minutes. You want some air but don’t paddle too long. Remove from bowl, reserve some to small dish for the burgers, and roll the excess into a log using parchment paper. At this point, it can be wrapped in plastic and refrigerated or frozen. Compound butters will freeze for up to 6 months.

New Potato Salad

Nothing says all-American gathering like potato salad. Any by gathering, we mean safely folks, we’re still living in a pandemic. Anyway, this recipe from Jamie Oliver is pretty straightforward and puts in a new spin on the classic. It’s nice and bright and great on its own but also great dipped into some of your favorite condiments (mustard, barbecue sauce, ranch).

Ingredients:

2.25 lbs. new potatoes, scrubbed

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 small shallots, very finely chopped

1 handful fresh flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

Method:

Gently boil the potatoes in salted water until tender. Drain and leave to cool slightly. Whisk the mustard with the vinegar and slowly add the olive oil. Add the chopped shallots and parsley and season well with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Slice the cooked potatoes in half and dress with the shallot and parsley vinaigrette.

Michela’s Kale, Ricotta & Squash Omelette

Breakfast for the big game? Absolutely. Especially when it’s a savory and fairly healthy one like this. Another option from Jamie Oliver, this omelet is great game day food as it will give you some much-needed nutrients in between less healthy snacks and can be cut up like a pizza for convenient eating.

Ingredients:

2 large free-range eggs

1 handful of fresh kale, or frozen kale powder

2 tablespoons ricotta cheese

2/3 cup leftover roasted butternut squash

olive oil

Parmesan cheese

Method:

Whisk the eggs in a large bowl. If using fresh kale, tear it into a blender and blitz until fine. Add the kale and ricotta to the eggs and whisk again. Mash the squash with a fork, remove the skin, then add to the bowl. Preheat the grill to medium-high. Place a small non-stick frying pan on medium heat, drizzle with a little oil, then pour in the mixture. Tilt the pan to spread out the mixture and form an even layer, then let it cook for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the sides start to bubble and get golden. Grate a fine layer of Parmesan over one half of the omelet, then pop it under the grill for 3 to 5 minutes, or until golden and cooked through. Once cooked, carefully remove the omelet to a board and portion it up.

Seven-Layer Dip

This riff on the staple comes from food.com and is a pretty vintage take on the longstanding dip. It’s got something for everybody and it meshes to create something that can only be described as much greater than the sum of its parts.

Ingredients:

16 oz refried beans

1 (1.25 oz) package taco seasoning

1 cup sour cream

1 cup guacamole

1 cup salsa

1 cup lettuce

1 cup Mexican blend cheese

4 oz sliced olives

1 cup tomatoes

Method:

Layer in the refried beans mixed with taco seasoning package. Then layer the sour cream, guacamole, salsa, and lettuce. Next, layer on the Mexican cheese, followed by the olives then the tomatoes.

Pineapple-Teriyaki Chicken Wings

Wings are a must for just about every sport viewing event and they’re all the better when they have some tropical zing. This recipe from Food & Wine is deeply satisfying, likely to outdo even your favorite wings from your local sports bar.

Ingredients:

.25 cup butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon minced or grated fresh ginger, about 1-inch knob

.5 cup soy sauce

.5 cup sake

.75 cup (6-ounce can) pineapple juice

.25 cup rice vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 pounds chicken wings, split

Kosher or sea salt, to taste

Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

1 cup all-purpose flour, for dredging

Vegetable oil (or other high flashpoint oil), for frying

Sliced green onions, for garnish

Method:

Heat a saucepan over medium heat. Melt the butter and stir in the garlic and ginger. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the garlic is lightly browned. Add the soy sauce, sake, pineapple juice, rice vinegar, and brown sugar. Bring up to a gentle boil and simmer for 3 minutes. Whisk the water and the cornstarch together and then whisk mixture into the teriyaki sauce and simmer until thickened, 8 to 10 minutes. Set aside. Rinse the chicken wings and pat them dry. Generously season the chicken with salt and black pepper. Dredge the wings in flour, shaking off any excess flour, and set aside. In a large saucepan or deep fryer, heat the oil to about 375°. Fry the chicken wings in small batches until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Shake off any excess oil and place on paper towels to drain. Continue frying the chicken in batches until all of the wings are cooked. Toss the wings in the teriyaki sauce and sprinkle with green onions. Serve warm. Carne Asada Cheese Fries It’s the Super Bowl, be gluttonous. Marrying cheese, fries, and steak is about as good as it gets. You don’t need to be athletic today. Just happy in front of the coach, which this Epicurious recipe just about guarantees. Ingredients: Seasoned salt: 1.5 teaspoons kosher salt

1.5 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

.5 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

.25 teaspoon dried oregano

.25 teaspoon sugar Fries and steak: 1 (22-ounce) package frozen French fries

12 oz skirt steak, trimmed if necessary

2 tablespoons vegetable oil Cheese sauce and assembly: 4 oz sharp cheddar (about 1 packed cup)

2 teaspoons cornstarch

.5 cup evaporated milk

3–5 dashes hot sauce, such as Cholula (optional)

Cubed avocado, sour cream, cilantro leaves, salsa, and/or pico de gallo (for serving; optional) Method: Whisk salt, paprika, garlic powder, pepper, oregano, and sugar in a small bowl. Spread fries on a rimmed baking sheet, toss with 1 1/2 tsp. seasoned salt, and bake according to package directions, tossing halfway through. Meanwhile, rub steak with remaining seasoned salt. Heat oil in a large (preferably cast iron) skillet over medium-high. Sear steak 2 to 3 minutes per side for medium-rare. Let rest 10 minutes. Thinly slice against the grain, then cut strips into 1-inch pieces. Transfer fries to a large platter; top with steak. Toss cheese and cornstarch in a medium heatproof bowl. Pour evaporated milk over and cook in microwave on high 40 seconds. Whisk and continue to cook in 20-second increments, whisking in between, until melted and smooth (about 2 minutes total). Stir in hot sauce, if using. Spoon cheese sauce over steak. Top with avocado, sour cream, cilantro, salsa, and/or pico de gallo, if using.

