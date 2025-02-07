 Skip to main content
Big beer is once again betting on the Super Bowl

Chiefs, Eagles, and Bud Light

By
The first Super Bowl at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1967.
Jimberg13 / Wikipedia

The major brands are paying big bucks for major placement at this year’s Super Bowl. It’s a tale as old as time, really, but perhaps with a few plot twists in 2025 as Americans increasingly reach for options beyond just beer. Bud Light is at the top of the heap, billing itself as the official beer of the NFL.

Others, of course, are joining the party, shelling out millions for coveted advertisement slots. According to Forbes, multinational beer colossus AB InBev will be behind five of the six spots reserved for beer. Viewers can look forward to commercials from the likes of Budweiser, Bud Light, Coors Light, Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois, and Busch Light.

busch light
Busch/Facebook / Facebook

So far, we know that brand ambassadors like David Beckham and Willed Dafoe will be in the mix. Budweiser is bring back the Clydesdales and Bud Light has teamed up with musician Post Malone. But you have your own palate, so think about supporting the craft beer circuit instead.

There are great operations out of Kansas City and Philadelphia, if you’re looking to pick sides. The former is home to Boulevard Brewing Co. while the latter is where Yards Brewing Co. does its thing. And that’s just the tip of the craft iceberg in each town.

If inexpensive beer brands are your thing, the Super Bowl will certainly satisfy. If you prefect craft, support your local brewery as you gather goods for the big game. Oh, and about that game. It’s between the Chiefs and the Eagles and kicks off this Sunday. Whether you’re in it for the sport, the commercials, the halftime performance, or just as a cultural exercise, it’s all happening very soon.

Check out our related guides on craft beer terminology and stout vs. porter.

