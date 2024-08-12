The brand is introducing four new flavored hard waters featuring spirits and fruits

Hot on the heels of the flavored water trend that has taken the U.S. by storm, there’s a new range of water-based alcoholic beverages being released across the country. There are the hop waters which have the flavors of beer but without the alcohol, and a newer range of hard seltzers which are pushing the category beyond White Claw and into something more tasty and refined.

There’s also a new option out there for fans of the style, which is alcoholic waters. Unlike seltzers, these aren’t carbonated, but are rather a blend of water, spirits, and fruit flavors. The brand Bluebird Hardwater is pioneering this style, beginning with the release of the first canned alcoholic water, and now following that up with a range of flavored hard waters.

The brand promises no carbonation, no sweeteners, no preservatives, and no BS. The drinks have a gentle abv of 4.5% and a relatively low calorie count, making them suited for sipping. The new flavors being released are Vodka Water + Lime, Vodka Water + Cranberry, Tequila Water + Lime, and Tequila Water + Pineapple.

The offerings are available in California, Florida, New York and Tennessee, and should be rolling out across the rest of the country by the end of the year.

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce this new future of Bluebird Hardwater,” said Will Blum, CEO and Co-Founder of Bluebird Hardwater. “This launch is a result of listening to our community and understanding their preferences through extensive research. Our goal is to offer canned alcoholic water that is a simple and clean drinking experience for any occasion.”