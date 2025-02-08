 Skip to main content
Keep your buddies happy with these Super Bowl batch cocktails

Big batched drinks for your Game Day party

By
Hennessy Sunset Punch
Hennessy

For busy days, we love a pre-batched drink — especially a punch.

These recipes from Hennessy for game day feature cognac along with fruits and other ingredients to make large amounts of punch that are perfect for a party. There’s one option for an eight-person serving of Sunset Punch, and another for a whopping 20-person serving of Brandy Punch.

You can mix up a big batch of drinks before everyone arrives, then pour everything into a bowl and provide a ladle and cups for your guests to help themselves. That way, you can enjoy the game without having to worry about serving drinks for everyone all day.

Hennessy Sunset Punch

Hennessy Sunset Punch
Hennessy

Serves 8

Ingredients:

  • 11 oz Hennessy Very Special
  • 17 oz Water
  • 5 oz Gin
  • 2 oz Grand Marnier
  • 2 cups simple syrup or 3 cups of sugar
  • 9 oz lemon juice
  • 4 oz Hibiscus Grenadine
  • 1 Grapefruit cut into ½ wheels
  • 1 Oranges sliced into wheels
  • 2 Lemons Cut into Wheels
  • 2 Limes Cut into Wheels
  • 20 Dashes Orange bitters or other citrus bitters

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Stir to dissolve sugar as much as possible. Add a large block of ice to chill punch before serving.

Jerry Thomas Brandy Punch

Jerry Thomas Brandy Punch
Hennessy

Serves 20

Ingredients:

  • 500 ml Hennessy Very Special
  • 250 ml Of Water
  • 75 ml Of Lightly Aged Rum
  • 2 cups Simple syrup or 3 cups of sugar
  • 135 ml Lemon juice
  • 15 ml Grand Marnier
  • 60 ml Hibiscus Grenadine
  • 0.5 A Pineapple sliced
  • 2 Oranges sliced into wheels
  • 1 Package of Raspberries

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Stir to dissolve sugar as much as possible. Add a large block of ice to chill punch before serving.

