Make life easy for your Halloween party with this quick and tasty punch

Whether you’re going all-out for Halloween with spiderwebs everywhere and a house full of sweets, or whether you’d rather have a low-key affair and share a few casual drinks with some friends, a great way to enjoy tasty cocktails without the stress is to make batched drinks. You can mix everything up before any guests arrive, then let people serve themselves for a low-stress way to ensure everyone gets a drink.

The key to a good batched drink is to get the proportions right, as these will often use more fruit juices and other mixers as they typically contain less ice than a shaken or stirred cocktail. And the other key is to pick flavors that are easy to drink and will be widely enjoyed. Unless your friends have very particular (and very similar) tastes, this is not the time for hot and spicy margaritas, powerfully bitter negronis, or dangerously boozy martinis. Pick something fruity and on the sweeter end, as this tends to be more amenable to a wider range of people, and you’ll have a better chance of pleasing everyone’s palate.

One ingredient that’s often a hit with a general audience is spiced rum, which is sweet without being too heavy and has spiced flavors that are great for the fall time. You can keep it simple and offered mixed drinks like a rum and coke, but if you want to make a big punch then spiced rum and fruit juice is an easy winner for something everyone will enjoy.

We’ve got a berry punch recipe from Captain Morgan which anyone can make — just throw all the ingredients into a punch bowl and you’re good to go — but also has fun fall flavors for the season like berries and ginger beer to amp up the spice. And if you’re feeling a little more ambitious, or if it’s still warm where you are and you’d like to see off the dregs of the warm weather with a frozen treat, then there’s also a bonus recipe for a blended version of the famous Tiki cocktail The Zombie, which brings together rum, citrus, and other juices with a grated cinnamon garnish for adding a little bit of that fall feel.

Berry Smash Punch

Ingredients:

4 fl oz Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

2 fl oz Orange Liqueur

16 fl oz Pomegranate Juice

8 fl oz Ginger Beer

2 cups Mixed Seasonal Berries (raspberries, blackberries, etc.)

Mint and Thyme for garnish

Method:

In a large pitcher, toss in 2 cups of mixed seasonal berries (raspberries, blackberries, etc.) and muddle them until slightly crushed. Add 4 fl oz of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, 2 fl oz of orange liqueur, 16 fl oz of pomegranate juice, and 8 fl oz of ginger beer. Stir well.

Frozen Zombie

Ingredients:

12 fl oz Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

4 fl oz Lime Juice

6 fl oz Grapefruit Juice

6 fl oz Passionfruit Juice

6 fl oz Simple Syrup

Ice

Angostura Bitters & Grated Cinnamon for garnish

Method:

In a blender, combine 12 fl oz of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, 4 fl oz lime juice, 6 fl oz grapefruit juice, 6 fl oz passionfruit juice, and 6 fl oz simple syrup. Blend until smooth. Garnish with Angostura bitters and grated cinnamon.