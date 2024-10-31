 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Spiced rum punch for a crowd

Make life easy for your Halloween party with this quick and tasty punch

By
spiced rum punch recipe captainmorgan barset berrysmashpunch
Captain Morgan

Whether you’re going all-out for Halloween with spiderwebs everywhere and a house full of sweets, or whether you’d rather have a low-key affair and share a few casual drinks with some friends, a great way to enjoy tasty cocktails without the stress is to make batched drinks. You can mix everything up before any guests arrive, then let people serve themselves for a low-stress way to ensure everyone gets a drink.

The key to a good batched drink is to get the proportions right, as these will often use more fruit juices and other mixers as they typically contain less ice than a shaken or stirred cocktail. And the other key is to pick flavors that are easy to drink and will be widely enjoyed. Unless your friends have very particular (and very similar) tastes, this is not the time for hot and spicy margaritas, powerfully bitter negronis, or dangerously boozy martinis. Pick something fruity and on the sweeter end, as this tends to be more amenable to a wider range of people, and you’ll have a better chance of pleasing everyone’s palate.

Recommended Videos

One ingredient that’s often a hit with a general audience is spiced rum, which is sweet without being too heavy and has spiced flavors that are great for the fall time. You can keep it simple and offered mixed drinks like a rum and coke, but if you want to make a big punch then spiced rum and fruit juice is an easy winner for something everyone will enjoy.

Related

We’ve got a berry punch recipe from Captain Morgan which anyone can make — just throw all the ingredients into a punch bowl and you’re good to go — but also has fun fall flavors for the season like berries and ginger beer to amp up the spice. And if you’re feeling a little more ambitious, or if it’s still warm where you are and you’d like to see off the dregs of the warm weather with a frozen treat, then there’s also a bonus recipe for a blended version of the famous Tiki cocktail The Zombie, which brings together rum, citrus, and other juices with a grated cinnamon garnish for adding a little bit of that fall feel.

Berry Smash Punch

Ingredients:

  • 4 fl oz Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum
  • 2 fl oz Orange Liqueur
  • 16 fl oz Pomegranate Juice
  • 8 fl oz Ginger Beer
  • 2 cups Mixed Seasonal Berries (raspberries, blackberries, etc.)
  • Mint and Thyme for garnish

Method:

In a large pitcher, toss in 2 cups of mixed seasonal berries (raspberries, blackberries, etc.) and muddle them until slightly crushed. Add 4 fl oz of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, 2 fl oz of orange liqueur, 16 fl oz of pomegranate juice, and 8 fl oz of ginger beer. Stir well.

Frozen Zombie

CM Frozen Zombie
Captain Morgan

Ingredients:

  • 12 fl oz Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum
  • 4 fl oz Lime Juice
  • 6 fl oz Grapefruit Juice
  • 6 fl oz Passionfruit Juice
  • 6 fl oz Simple Syrup
  • Ice
  • Angostura Bitters & Grated Cinnamon for garnish

Method:

In a blender, combine 12 fl oz of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, 4 fl oz lime juice, 6 fl oz grapefruit juice, 6 fl oz passionfruit juice, and 6 fl oz simple syrup. Blend until smooth. Garnish with Angostura bitters and grated cinnamon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Sausalito Liquor Co. is releasing a limited-edition chocolate liqueur
Sausalito is releasing a chocolate liqueur just in time for the holidays
Chocolate liqueur

California’s Sausalito liquor Co. is known for its popular gins and whiskeys. Now, just in time for the holiday season, it’s getting into the liqueur business with its limited-edition Unsinkable Chocolate Liqueur.
The Unsinkable Chocolate Liqueur

This crème de cacao is made thanks to a partnership with TCHO Chocolate, a well-known Berkeley, California-based chocolate brand. The journey to making this indulgent liqueur began three years ago when the two companies started considering collaborating. The spirits brand sampled various cacao nibs before settling on Ghanaian-sourced cacao nibs for the base of its chocolate liqueur.

Read more
Mix it up: Step-by-step guide to the infamous Singapore Sling cocktail
While its exact origins might be up for debate, the Singapore Sling has endured
Singapore Sling

A beloved classic cocktail that everyone should know how to make is the Singapore Sling. This sweet, fruity, complex drink is tasty, easy to approach, and yet, it's still deep enough to be interesting. This gin cocktail has a history of controversy, though, as it's an ongoing debate who actually created it. But if you want to experience the drink for yourself, it's well worth making your own version at home.
Singapore Sling recipe

Ingredients

Read more
Playful Halloween cocktail inspiration from the islands of the Maldives
The Vakkaru Maldives resort has some fun spooky cocktail ideas
maldives halloween cocktails vampire s kiss 01

If you're a fan of cocktails with fun and stylish flourishes and you're looking for some inspiration for a Halloween bash, then the Vakkaru Maldives resort has shared its spooky season cocktail concepts. The flavors are sweet and fruity, and the real stars here are the playful garnishes which involve ideas like a blood dripping rim for your cocktail glass made from grenadine and sanding sugar or a friendly ghost garnish made from orange peel.

"Our new Halloween cocktails are all about bringing a touch of mystery and fun to the island, combining tropical flavors with spooky twists," said the resort's bartender. "Each drink tells its own story—expect bold colors, surprising ingredients, and a hint of the unexpected. It’s the perfect way to celebrate Halloween in paradise.”

Read more