The best wine and cocktail pairings for your charcuterie board

As a meat and cheese lover, I’ll gladly volunteer to make a charcuterie board for any event. There’s something unique about creating a charcuterie board; no two boards ever come out the same. Crafting great charcuterie boards includes selecting the perfect pairings of meats, cheese, and accompaniments. Yet, the ideal evening is incomplete without the perfect cocktails and wines to pair with your charcuterie board. Volpi Foods‘ CEO, Lorenza Pasetti, shares her best tips and recommendations on selecting wine and cocktail pairings for every cured meat on your charcuterie board.

Why charcuterie and wine pairings matter

Making a charcuterie board comes with many decisions — from spreads to arrangement to selecting a good variety of flavors. As such, it’s easy to miss a key component in making all the flavors come together: your beverage. “Whether it’s the delicate, buttery texture of prosciutto or the bold, spiced notes of sopressata, the right wine or cocktail acts as the perfect complement by elevating those flavors, enhancing complexity, and turning a simple tasting into a memorable experience,” says Pasetti. “At Volpi Foods, we’ve spent over a century perfecting the craft of cured meats, staying true to the time-honored tradition of slow aging to develop deep, rich flavors in every bite.”

What to pair with mild cured meats

Genoa salami is a classic on nearly any meat and cheese board, delivering a tender, slightly sweet, and mild taste that all guests can enjoy. As such, Pasetti shares that Genoa salami makes the perfect canvas for a bold yet balanced wine or cocktail pairing. She recommends pairing Genoa salami with a rich Argentinian Malbec, with its dark fruit notes and velvety tannins that enhance the salami’s subtle flavors while adding depth and contrast.

For those seeking a cocktail pairing, Pasetti recommends a spicy Bloody Mary, which offers a dynamic twist. The heat from the spices cuts through the salami’s richness, creating an irresistibly savory and memorable bite.

Pairings for spicier meats

Unlike Genoa salami’s mild flavor, traditional Spanish chorizo is a great charcuterie board option for spicy meat lovers. “Chorizo is bold, smoky, and spicy. It is versatile, so your pairing can either complement or contrast its intensity,” says Pasetti.

“For wine, I recommend a Spanish Garnacha. The wine’s ripe red fruit, peppery notes, and balanced acidity tame the heat while enhancing the chorizo’s rich flavors. You can also opt for a light and fruity white wine like a Riesling. For a cocktail pairing, a classic Paloma is an excellent choice. The citrus and subtle sweetness of grapefruit juice, combined with the crispness of tequila, provide a refreshing contrast that cuts through the spice,” she says.

Sopressata and Pepperoni

Sopressata also has a bit of a spice to it, making it a great pairing to serve with Pinot Bianco. “It’s an Italian white wine with enough acidity to balance the meat’s richness while letting its garlic and pepper flavors shine. Alternatively, any vibrant rosé is a great option, especially for summer hosting, as it beautifully complements sopressata flavors.” On the other hand, pepperoni’s rich, smoky flavor pairs well with a glass of Vermentino, a light-bodied, zesty white wine that complements pepperoni’s rich, smoky flavors without overpowering it.

Pairings for delicate prosciutto

Thanks to its delicate buttery texture and salty flavor, I almost always add prosciutto on every charcuterie board I make. Pasetti says prosciutto calls for a “Pairing that enhances without overpowering. The meat pairs beautifully with Bonarda, one of my favorite Argentinian wines.”

“The earthy sweetness of prosciutto complements Bonarda’s light flavor, ensuring neither overpowers the other. Bonarda is light-bodied with medium acidity and subtle plum and cherry notes, perfectly balancing the prosciutto’s sweetness. A crisp, dry Prosecco or a light Pinot Grigio are also excellent choices. The acidity and gentle fruit notes complement the prosciutto’s richness while cleansing the palate for your next bite. For a cocktail pairing, a classic Aperol Spritz provides a refreshing contrast,” she says.

Mastering the art of charcuterie and wine pairings

Mastering the art of selecting wine and cocktails to accompany your charcuterie board takes time, but it is easy enough to do. Pasetti says it’s all about balance when pairing cocktails with cured meats. “You want the drink to bring out the flavors of the meats without taking over or overwhelming your palette.”

“My general rule of thumb is to go for a refreshing drink with a bit of sweetness and acidity to complement the richness and saltiness of the charcuterie. Incorporating fresh herbs into cocktails can also add complexity that pairs beautifully with the earthy flavors of cured meats. Basil, mint, and thyme can tie together the herbal qualities of some meats and bring out their flavor nuances even more during your tasting experience.”