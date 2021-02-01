How To Build the Perfect Charcuterie Board for Your Date Night

The art of the Charcuterie goes far beyond the fancy boards you’ve seen on your screen. These Instagram-worthy adult Lunchables have ancient origins with meticulous methods that make them an even more appealing option to have at your dinner party’s disposal.
In 15th-century France, the word Charcutier was used to describe the butchers who specialized specifically in prepared pork such as sausage, pâtés, and confit. Over time and across continents, the term has broadened to encompass the preparation and serving of a variety of cured meats, cheeses, and fruits.
Traditionally meant to be enjoyed with wine, the options are endless and can vary by pairing, palette, and preference. While visually appetizing there is more to these beautiful boards than just aesthetics.
From the authentic to the adventurous, here’s how to take a pedestrian cheese plate and turn it into sensational Charcuterie.
How to Make a Charcuterie Board
Charcuterie boards should offer an array of flavors and textures that offer contrasting and complementing tastes in each bite.
How the board elements are displayed is quintessential to its allure but there are no specific rules to follow. Be as whimsical as you wish, playing with colors and layers, adding as much or as little as you think your guests will enjoy.
There are many fancy charcuterie serving boards on the market; however, they can get quite expensive. A porcelain tray, slate board, or, if you still want that rustic look, a wooden cutting board are all perfect options.
French Style
The architects tend to keep their trays quite traditional. On the typical French board, you’ll find a combination of offal or organ meat spreads, and accouterments like pickles and cheese, and of course a lot of crusty bread. While not extravagant, the French charcuterie is an elegant and essential addition to any apéro hour.
French Dry Cured Meats
Jambon Sec Supérieur
This premier pork is cured for over 6 months and is highly regarded since it comes from an antique pig breed that is raised and processed in the traditional French manner.
Varieties: Bigorre, Basque Country, Gascony
Jambon Sec
The Champagne of salt-cured pork in France, Jambon Sec is often referred to as the French version of prosciutto.
Varieties: Bayona, Ardennes, Savoie, Auvergne, Laucaune and Najac.
Jambon Cru
A more common salt-cured ham, varieties from the Northern region are often smoked.
Varieties: Vendée and Alsacia
Salami
Le Saucisson Sec
A classic French dry-cured sausage, this thick and mild meat can vary in flavor and ingredients based on the region.
Varieties: Saucisson d’Arles, saucisson d’Alsace, saucisson de Lyon, aucisson aux noisettes
Offal Spreads
Pâtés
Traditionally made of liver mixed with spices and wine, pâtés are a paste of ground organs, meats, and seasonings. Usually containing a portion of chicken, goose, or duck liver, and either wine or brandy.
Varieties: Pâté Chaud, Pâté de Foie Gras, Pâté Grand Mère, Pâté Maison, Pâté Hénaff
Terrines
A pâté of anything from meats, seafood, or vegetables with boiled eggs and herbs wrapped in a pastry baked specifically in a terrine pan.
Varieties: Saint-Hubert terrine, pâté en croûte, terrine de canard
Rillettes
A classic French confit of pork that has been slow-cooked and stored in fat.
Varieties: Rillettes de Porc, rillettes de canard, rillettes de saumon
Cheeses
Soft Cheeses
Cow
Morbier, Brie de Meaux, Saint-André, Reblochon, Camembert, Vieux Boulogne, Brillat-Savarin, Port Salut
Goat
Florette, Tomme de chèvre, Bûcheron, Sainte-Maure, Crottin de Chavignol, Valençay
Blue
Bleu d’Auvergne, Roquefort
Hard Cheese
Mimolette, Comté, Etorki, Gruyère, Beaufort
Accouterments
French Radishes, Salted Nuts, Cornichons, Grapes, Olives, Dijon Mustard, Baguette
Pairings
White Wine
Riesling, Sancerre, Pinot Gris
Red Wine
Cabernet Franc, Rosé, Gamay
Apéritif
Byrrh Cassis, Champagne, Pastis
Italian Style
A traditional Italian charcuterie highlights some of the best bites the country has to offer. Usually referred to as Antipasto or antipasti, this spread of meats, cheeses, and marinated vegetables is served as a first course to stimulate the appetite. Acclaimed for some of the best cuisines in the world, Italians have truly mastered the art of cured meat. While these boards are meant to be just the beginning, with so many delicious levels, it’s an aesthetic and sensory feast.
Italian Dry Cured Meats
Prosciutto
The most popular Italian ham, prosciutto is a naturally cured ham. Traditionally from Parma, there are many regional variations each with its distinct flavors.
Varieties: Prosciutto di Parma, Prosciutto Amatricano, Prosciutto Toscano
Capocolla
A dry-cured ham from the southern region of Italy, Coppa is made from the shoulder and neck cuts of a pig and seasoned with spices, like cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg.
Varieties: Coppa di Parma, Coppa Piacentina, Capocollo di Calabria
Lonza Stagionata
A very lean air-dried cured pork loin seasoned with juniper seeds, black pepper, or fennel and typically served with extra virgin olive oil.
Salame
A dry-cured sausage typically made with pork and seasoned with black pepper and garlic. Each region has its own version with an array of meats and seasonings.
Varieties: Genoa, Calabrese, Milano, Piccante, Cacciatore, Casalingo
Sopressata
Similar to salame, this dry-cured sausage is traditionally made from the leftover cuts of pig and is more coarsely ground than salame, with big chunks of pork and fat visible.
Varieties: Sopressata di Calabria, Sopressata di Puglia, Sopressata di Basilicata, Sopressata di Apulia
Braesola
A salt-cured aged beef known for its deep red hue and tougher texture.
Varieties: Bresaola della Valtellina., Beretta Creminelli, Bresaola della Aosta
Cheeses
Soft Cheeses
Burrata, Taleggio, Formaggi, Bel Paese, Fontina
Hard Cheese
Grana Padano, Parmigiano Reggiano, Pecorino, Provolone
Contorno
Preserved Artichoke, Preserved Eggplant, Marinated Olives, Dried Tomatoes, Marcona Almonds, Pinzini, Grissini, Crostini, Pane a l’antico rustico
Pairings
White Wine
Cortese, Vermintino, Pigato
Red Wine
Lambrusco, Chianti, Nebbiolo
Aperitiv
Proscecco, Negroni, Aperol Spritz
Adventurous
For those ready to take a step away from the traditional, adding an array of modern options allows you to experiment with flavors and textures to create a more diverse charcuterie platter. From seasonal fruit and vegetable spreads to holiday-themed platters, dessert based boards or different international savory tastes, the creative and cultural combinations are endless.
Meats
Summer Sausage, Sweet Bologna, Chorizo, Smoked Salmon, Sardines, Pepperoni, Dried Meat, Turkey
Cheeses
Vegan Cheeses, Irish Cheddar, Manchego, Smoked Gouda, Blue Cheese, Swiss, Colby Jack, Cream Cheese, Goat Cheese, Feta
Fruit
Figs, Pomegranate, Cherries, Grapes, Mandarins, Strawberries, Dried Cranberries, Blackberries, Dates, Apricots, Apples, Mangos, Cantaloupe
Vegetables
Carrots,Broccoli, Celery, Radishes, Cucumbers, Avocado, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Pickled Onions, Olives, Pistachios, Nuts, Seeds
Bread
Sourdough, Focaccia, Tortillas, Veggie Chips, Crackers, Pretzels, Flatbread Crisps
Spreads
Hummus, Guacamole, Pesto, Tapenade, Jam, Chocolate, Nutella, Honeycomb, Mustard, Tzatziki, Kimchi, Sauerkraut
Pairings
Red Wine
Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Rioja
White Wine
Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rose
Cocktails
Gin and Tonic, Old Fashion, Sparkling Flavored Water
Themed
Greek
Feta, Olives, Tomatoes, Stuffed Grape Leaves, Keftethakia ( mini meatballs), Tzatziki, Skordalia (potato and garlic dip), Melitzanosalata (roasted eggplant spread), Pepperoncini, Artichoke Hearts, Grilled Eggplant, Pita Bread, Bruschetta
Game Day
Mini Sausages, Jerky, Cocktail Shrimp, Chopped Veggies, Stuffed Jalapenos, Mini Bell Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese, Blue Cheese, Horseradish Cheddar, Queso, Guacamole, Ranch, Mustard, Crackers, Tortilla Chips
Valentine’s Day
Prosciutto, Pepperoni, Cherries, Strawberries, Grapes, Figs, Gouda, Goat Cheese, Chocolate Chips, Honey, Nutella, Toasted Brioche, Dried Fruits
