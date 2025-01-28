 Skip to main content
PacSun is ready for the Super Bowl with NFL collection

By
The Super Bowl is coming up on Sunday, February 9th, and the whole world is set to watch as Patrick Mahomes looks to be the first quarterback in the history of the NFL to win three consecutive Super Bowls and his fourth before he turns thirty. Of course, on the flip side, Jalen Hurts is heading an Eagles team that looks to not only get their payback on a Chiefs team that beat them in the big game last time out but also looks to prove that someone other than number 15 can pull it off. Of course, what to wear to a tailgate and a Super Bowl party is also on a lot of our minds as well. The PacSun Super Bowl collection gives you all you need to rep your team, whether you are rooting for the legacy or the underdog.

Products ready for game day

Not everything with PacSun is emblazoned with the logos of the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philidelphia Eagles. Some of them are simply stylish options in fire engine red or midnight green. Whether you want to show off the logo or subtly rep the team colors. There are also a handful of items from collaborations with Wild Collective and New Era that are officially licensed merchandise for the teams looking to win the big game. Once you have the team you want to root for chosen and the clothing you want to wear figured out, the only thing left is to find that perfect chip and dip recipe.

Michelin Guide picks the world’s hottest food spots for 2025
Two American cities made the list this year.
Michelin has unveiled its much-anticipated 2025 guide, spotlighting the world’s most exciting food destinations for the year ahead. While a handful of U.S. cities earned their place, Asia dominated the rankings, with four of the ten featured cities showcasing the region’s growing influence on the international dining landscape. Here's a closer look at the destinations that food lovers won’t want to miss.
Michelin’s top American destinations

The Michelin Guide’s 2025 list highlights two standout food destinations in the United States: Austin, Texas, and Miami, Florida.

Welcome the Lunar New Year with the Year of the Snake cocktail
It's almost lunar new year, so here's a cocktail to celebrate
This week sees Lunar New Year, the celebration of the new year throughout much of East Asia and beyond. And to welcome to upcoming Year of the Snake, the Chicago lounge Casa Chi by Chef Richard Sandoval has come up with a new cocktail featuring ingredients like edamame, lychee, and kumquat.
Year of the Snake Cocktail
Ingredients:

Tequila gets romantic in these bittersweet cocktails
Fruity, bittersweet, and complex - these tequila cocktails have intrigue
Love it or hate it, romance season is on the horizon again. In advance of Valentine's Day, you'll be seeing lots of sweet and fruity drinks -- but romance can be a little bittersweet too, as these tequila cocktails show. If you fancy something a little moodier for your celebration, then these cocktails could be what you're looking for.
Cranberry Spritz

Ingredients:

