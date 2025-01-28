PacSun is ready for the Super Bowl with NFL collection

The Super Bowl is coming up on Sunday, February 9th, and the whole world is set to watch as Patrick Mahomes looks to be the first quarterback in the history of the NFL to win three consecutive Super Bowls and his fourth before he turns thirty. Of course, on the flip side, Jalen Hurts is heading an Eagles team that looks to not only get their payback on a Chiefs team that beat them in the big game last time out but also looks to prove that someone other than number 15 can pull it off. Of course, what to wear to a tailgate and a Super Bowl party is also on a lot of our minds as well. The PacSun Super Bowl collection gives you all you need to rep your team, whether you are rooting for the legacy or the underdog.

Products ready for game day

Not everything with PacSun is emblazoned with the logos of the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philidelphia Eagles. Some of them are simply stylish options in fire engine red or midnight green. Whether you want to show off the logo or subtly rep the team colors. There are also a handful of items from collaborations with Wild Collective and New Era that are officially licensed merchandise for the teams looking to win the big game. Once you have the team you want to root for chosen and the clothing you want to wear figured out, the only thing left is to find that perfect chip and dip recipe.

