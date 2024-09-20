 Skip to main content
What to wear to a tailgate (besides your favorite team’s jersey)

Football Tailgates are about warmth and style

By
what to wear a tailgate men drinking at
Aaron James / Unsplash

September means something different for everyone. Some people think back-to-school, some people think Labor Day, but let’s be honest, all we’re thinking about is Saturday and Sunday football. As the weather turns, we get to once again enter into a season of endless hope (even in Jacksonville) with the feeling that anything can happen. Whether you are an Eagles fan who believes this is finally your year, a Chargers fan thinking lightning just might happen, or a Chiefs fan praying for history with a three-peat, you have one thing in common…it is time to tailgate. Now, you can’t just wear anything to a tailgate; what to wear to a tailgate is an art form. And while we are fans of style, we are also suckers for a good football game and a damn good hotdog. Here is the secret to putting together great tailgate outfits.

Hint…the key can be broken down into four simple rules that make your tailgate outfit the best of the best…regardless of which team you cheer for.

Layer for the weather

Men in winter coats
Mark Rafanell Lopez / Unsplash

Football season is unpredictable. It starts when the weather is still sweltering through half or more of the country. It goes through the ups and downs of the fall thermostat, and it finales round about the time Punxsutawney Phil is predicting the end of winter. That means you want to layer. Perfecting layering is all about thin garments that stack on top of each other to create thick ones. Start with a base layer of a t-shirt or the underrated henley. Then stack it with a lighter jacket or shirt jacket, and top it off with a thick coat. If you end up at Lambeau, where there is always a chance of Armageddon-esque snow, or Miami, where it is beach weather on Christmas, you will be prepared for anything.

Opt for waterproof

Man in pancho
Williams Basillio / Unsplash

This isn’t baseball, they don’t call the game for rain. It isn’t basketball; it isn’t played in the comfort of a heated indoor arena. No, this is football. Nothing stops these men from putting on the pads and fighting over an oblong-shaped pigskin. That means if you want to be a fan and support your chosen team, you must prepare to go through the weather with the men wearing the jerseys you cheer for. As you start choosing the items you want to wear for the game, focus on weather proofing your outfit. Whether you go with an outer layer that is waterproof or you elect a poncho, nobody wants to be the guy that runs for the car when the rain starts falling.

Wear your team’s colors

Football team in endzone
Ludovic Delot / Pexels

This may seem a little…obvious…but one look at the parking lot during a tailgate, and you know it needs to be said out loud…wear your team colors. Nothing is more intimidating to another team than rolling into Foxborough and seeing a sea of red, white, and blue. When you trot out of the tunnel in Miami and see nothing but orange and teal staring back at you…you start hating South Florida. Football (and sports in large) are a tribal thing. We decide whether we love or hate you based on the colors of war you wear to the battlefield. How the Hell are we supposed to know whether or not we like you if you are wearing neutral colors? Draw your battle lines and sport your team’s colors…fly the flag and draw your sword as the opening whistle signals the start of the game.

Headgear is a must

Men wearing stocking caps
Cottonbro Studio / Pexels

If you are a Packers fan, we already know what your headgear of choice is…you’re called cheese heads after all. But for the fans of the other 31 teams…and for all the college team fans of the NCAA…you need to figure out what to wear on your head. The old Army manuals claimed that you lost 45% of your heat through your heads. Now, that myth was largely debunked by science back in the mid-aughts…but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t protect your head. As you sit in the parking lot and scarf hot dog after hot dog, you should be protecting your noggin with a good, warm hat. Of course, as discussed above, it should be one of the team colors…but other than that, you can go crazy. Have fun with stocking caps, beanies, or even something with ear flaps. Whatever your personality wants.

We can’t help your team beat Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs on a quest for the first three-peat, but we can help you look great and feel comfortable while you cheer against them…or for them if you’re a fan of the Kelce-Swift romance.

These are our favorite men’s summer fashion trends for 2024
Looking cool in 2024 with these summer trends
man in black shirt and chinos

Spring is well underway, and while you still may need a jacket on occasion, it is becoming increasingly more obvious that the cooler weather is behind us and that summer is right around the corner. With the sun burning off the cool rains and the beaches and railways calling our names, the summer wardrobe is primed to make a comeback. Of course, we here at The Manual can't let a good opportunity go to waste, so we have put together the best men's summer fashion tips for you to stay cool (literally and figuratively) in 2024.

Here are the six most important trends that are making headway this summer. One or all of them may be right for you. Either way, we're in for one Hell of a good time this summer.
Magnum P.I. is back

These Levi’s vintage jeans came out of retirement and they’ll be your new favorite
Levi's brings back its original jeans stitch for stitch
Levi's jeans leather label close up

If you spend your life going through the racks of secondhand stores looking for that perfect pair of vintage Levi's jeans, we're here to save you some time and brain cells. The iconic denim brand has taken us back to the genesis of denim culture with its iconic 9Rivet jeans, a vintage relic dating all the way back to the 1870s (so, perhaps, "historical" would be a better word). Just like the brand itself, the 9Rivet Levi's jeans represent a pivotal moment in sartorial history, and now, more than 150 years later, you can own a pair. What a time to be alive.
The original Levi's jeans

The original 9Rivet jeans, thought to be the first pair ever, are preserved in the Levi's archives in San Francisco. The riveted duck waist overalls, used to help date the 9Rivet jeans, can be found at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, donated by Levi Strauss & Co. when the museum first opened.

What is old money style? (Plus, how you can achieve the look)
Adopt Grandpa Core with Old Money Style
Man in newsboy cap and pleated trousers

There is a new trend hitting the style industry that a surprising amount of young people are driving. While the war between Gen Z and Baby Boomers rages on in social issue and economic discussions, a bridge is being built with their clothing. Grandpa core is beginning to land with the youngest group entering the work world as they adopt pleated pants, suspenders, double-breasted jackets, and loafers. While they may rage against the elites online, Gen Z is adopting the old money aesthetic in an attempt to take it for themselves and change the narrative.

Old money style screams class, sophistication, and luxury. While trends may be full of pieces that adhere to the newest looks that go in and out of style, the old-money look sticks to classic pieces that never age out. It invests in basic pieces that may seem boring and plain but combine together to elevate every ensemble to the likes of JFK, Jay Gatsby, and countless others who defined our style in the 20th Century.
What to get for your own old money aesthetic

