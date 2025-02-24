Actor Hiroyuki Sanada of Shogun wears ETON on the red carpet

Historical fiction is one of the more popular mediums when telling a story of our past. We love diving deep into the tales long since past with the benefit of great drama, stellar visuals, and always, most importantly, killer combat. One of the more popular historical fiction series in the last few years was last year’s Shogun, following the story of Pilot Major John Blackthorne and Lord Yoshii Toranaga as they navigate feudal Japan. One of the main reasons the series is so engaging is the forever dependable performance of Hiroyuki Sanada. On February 11, Sanada attended the 23rd Annual Visual Effects Awards wearing one of the best dress shirts on the market.

Stellar costuming extends to the red carpet

While Sanada has played some of our favorite characters in movies like The Last Samurai and John Wick 4, he has also always been as stylish off-screen as he is on screen. The black ensemble he chose for the red carpet is one of the most classic looks a man goes for in formal events, and celebrity stylist Chloe Takayanagi (who has worked with Ke Huy Qwan, Sterling K. Brown, and Anthony Mackie) wanted him to look his best by choosing ETON’s Solid Signature Twill in black. The look came in handy as Sanada took home the Visual Effects Society Award for Creative Excellence. We won’t say that the shirt was the reason he won, but it was the reason he looked so good doing it.

Specs Single Cuff Pointed Collar Wrinkle-Resistant Extra long staple cotton Luster

ETON Signature Twill in black