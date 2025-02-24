 Skip to main content
Actor Hiroyuki Sanada of Shogun wears ETON on the red carpet

Looking great on and off the screen with a leader in shirts

By
ETON Signature Twill Collar
ETON

Historical fiction is one of the more popular mediums when telling a story of our past. We love diving deep into the tales long since past with the benefit of great drama, stellar visuals, and always, most importantly, killer combat. One of the more popular historical fiction series in the last few years was last year’s Shogun, following the story of Pilot Major John Blackthorne and Lord Yoshii Toranaga as they navigate feudal Japan. One of the main reasons the series is so engaging is the forever dependable performance of Hiroyuki Sanada. On February 11, Sanada attended the 23rd Annual Visual Effects Awards wearing one of the best dress shirts on the market.

Stellar costuming extends to the red carpet

Hiroyuki Sanada - ETON
ETON

While Sanada has played some of our favorite characters in movies like The Last Samurai and John Wick 4, he has also always been as stylish off-screen as he is on screen. The black ensemble he chose for the red carpet is one of the most classic looks a man goes for in formal events, and celebrity stylist Chloe Takayanagi (who has worked with Ke Huy Qwan, Sterling K. Brown, and Anthony Mackie) wanted him to look his best by choosing ETON’s Solid Signature Twill in black. The look came in handy as Sanada took home the Visual Effects Society Award for Creative Excellence. We won’t say that the shirt was the reason he won, but it was the reason he looked so good doing it.

Specs
Single Cuff
Pointed Collar
Wrinkle-Resistant
Extra long staple cotton
Luster

ETON Signature Twill in black

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
New York Men’s Day debut: Peak Lapel remembers home for the holidays
Channeling the coziness of being home for the holidays
Peak Lapel foursome

New York Men's Day is one of the meccas for up-and-coming men's designers looking to make a splash in the industry. Focusing on those independent brands with a hunger for inspiration and a story to tell their consumers, NYMD spotlights some of the hottest names you may not have heard of year in and year out. One of the more interesting debuts was from a pair of Parsons School of Design students, Jack Milkes and Ben Stedman. The Peak Lapel NYMD Debut sought inspiration from the warmth you feel when going home for the holidays. With the snow falling outside the windows and looking over the New York City streets, regardless of the time of year, onlookers felt right at home with the feeling of yuletide family time.
Cozy prepwear for the holidays

Walking into the room occupied by Peak Lapel at New York Men's Day was like taking a step into a 1960s Ivy League house party. The music filtered through the conversations of those admiring the preppy looks worn by the models engaged in conversation. The bright colors of the classic preppy styles, red, blue, and yellow, jumped out at the onlookers as those vintage silhouettes brought a throwback feel to the new-age grandpa core. A genderless approach to the collection made the garments feel at home no matter who you are or where you go for the holidays. Wool, herringbone, and houndstooth aplenty make this one of the highlights of New York Men's Day. Keep your eye out for more stylish offerings from the hopeful new prep kings, Peak Lapel.

New York Men’s Day Debut: Max Esmail honors the artist’s creative vision
Creating a space for innovation at NYMD with Max Esmail
Max Esmail Hero

New York Fashion Week has been a staple in the fashion industry's calendar since World War 2, where designers and brands come together to show off for the press and the buyers who drive the industry's narrative. However, New York Men's Day is much younger as it only appeared in 2014 to showcase young menswear talent looking to break into the industry and take the style world by storm. Essential menswear brands with a story to tell, like Y.Chroma by Max Israel, make splashes in the small space with innovative designs and a goal to implant inspiration in your mind about your style. There were multiple firsts this year, and the Max Esmail NYMD Debut became a space for the creative.
The creative's energy

With the NYC skyline as a backdrop, Max Esmail introduced his Fall and Winter 2025 collection, 55 Bond St. Inspired by his studio; it became a place for creative innovation steeped in an artistic design influenced by modernist architecture and Bauhaus principles. Using leather, marble, and tubular steel, inspired by designers such as Breuer, Kjaerholm, and Mies van der Rohe, Esmail brings sheik minimalist menswear to an ordinarily inaccessible high fashion world of New York Fashion Week. Standouts of the collection are a handful of leather jackets and other outerwear for every moment of your time in blustery New York City and suiting, putting a modern twist on classic silhouettes. While this is a debut for NYMD, a collection like 55 Bond St. looks to the future as a brand ready to spring onto the scene for years to come.

KESTIN goes with the flow with SS25 collection
Disappear to the blanket bog of Northern Scotland
KESTIN SS25 colorful jacket

There are some things about Scotland that everyone can say they love with a passion. There is the kilt; c'mon, those things are the definition of manliness. Who doesn't love watching Mel Gibson and his friends best the English? Golf. We love golf, and we can't for the life of us figure out how they invented this game with all that Scottish whiskey around. That's another one, Scottish whiskey. But one of the things that is more divisive about Scottland is the weather. There are a lot of gray days with a ton of rainfall, creating bog lands all over the country. One of those boglands is called Flow Country and is the inspiration for the KESTIN Spring and Summer 2025 collection. Whether you are looking for suiting or light outerwear, these are the perfect garments for Northern Scotland's dreary and somehow romantic weather.
Perfect for the cool and rainy atmosphere of Northern Scotland

If you are braving the wet weather, the high winds, or any other of the less than ideal conditions, the suiting in this collection is the perfect friend you need for the day. The Stac Blazer combines a heritage chore coat with the more traditional suit coat, making it the combination of style and function you need this spring. The collection also uses Japanese seersucker fabric with custom floral prints that give you the spring feel every spring and summer collection should have. And no KESTIN SS collection would be complete without the annual ORMISTON jacket; this year sports a Japanese jacquard.
KESTIN

