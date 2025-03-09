 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Chubbies was bored with the usual swim trunks and textured them up

Textured and functional swim shorts for 2025

By
Chubbies chocolate brown textured shorts
Chubbies

It is almost that time again; heading to the beach or the pool is right around the corner. Of course, you may be a little behind and more focused on getting that summer body in shape, so your wardrobe will also need an update. The new Chubbies Textured Swim Shorts will be near the top of your list when you start looking for the right trunks for your season. While dozens are on the market and ready for you to wear at the resort or to the lake, these are unique garments combining function and fashion that will be at the top of the list.

An update for your swim wardrobe

Chubbies chocolate brown textured shorts with lining
Chubbies

Chubbies has been a fan of that after-5 pm lifestyle since they launched in 2011. Now that the summer is sneaking up on us quickly, Chubbies is starting to make a lot of sense. We are beginning to look for those perfect trunks, and Chubbies seems to be ready to shake it up with these new releases. There are three big perks to their new shorts:

  • Innovative Fabric: A 4-way stretch material with subtle wavelike grooves, delivering a sophisticated feel.
  • Functional Design: Two mesh side pockets allow for efficient drainage, and a secure back zipper pocket keeps essentials safe.
  • Enhanced Support: Capped flexible drawstrings paired with an elastic waistband ensure a snug fit.
Recommended Videos

Of course, it is still a little cold to think about wearing these and jumping in the pool or ocean, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to dream.

Chubbies trunks

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Bugatchi elevates their new collection with Made in Italy
Creative Director Anthony Keegan elevates Bugatchi in Italy
BUGATCHI showroom

The world's biggest and most prominent fashion houses tend to center around four locations: New York, Paris, London, and Milan. It is no coincidence that the primary fashion weeks occur every year in these four cities. It also shouldn't surprise you that the some brands seek out some of the best mills in the world in these regions. The Bugatchi Fall and Winter 2025 collection chose to elevate their garments with Made in Italy, an upgrade that takes their already top-tier garments to the next level.

"Italy offers an unparalleled depth of skill, marrying tradition with innovation in a way that sparks inspiration," Bugatchi Creative Director Anthony Keegan says. "Each piece we craft is not merely an item of clothing; it is a story woven with the threads of quality and expertise. We would sit in the breathtaking expanse of southern Italy, sipping a perfect espresso, continually reminded of the endless possibilities that lie before us. The response to this collection has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I have no doubt this marks the inception of a profoundly passionate relationship with Italian craftsmanship."
It's all about the fabrics

Read more
Sperry teams with Americana pro BEAMS PLUS for new collaboration
Celebrating nearly a century of American style, two brands revive prep
Sperry x BEAMS PLUS jacket and shorts

Now that we are steamrolling into the spring, it is nearly time for us to bring our best boat shoes back out of the closet, pair them with shorts, and hop on a boat. Of course, if you have a favorite boat shoe, there is a good chance that they are from Sperry. After nearly a century of excellence, the Sperry x BEAMS PLUS collaboration brings us the pinnacle of Americana and prep.

“This collaboration with Sperry is a tribute to our long-standing partnership and a celebration of their 90th Anniversary! Sperry has been a cornerstone of Ivy Style, Prep Style, and BEAMS PLUS, and we're incredibly grateful for their support and dedicated fanbase,” says Hideki Mizobata, Director of BEAMS PLUS. “To commemorate this milestone, we've expanded the collection with apparel under the theme ‘Head to Shoes.’ We've put so much heart into the specially designed original fabrics and styles for this collaboration. We hope this collection resonates with Sperry enthusiasts and all those who appreciate Ivy and Prep fashion.”
Celebrating the history of prep

Read more
Wax London celebrates love on a road trip with SS25
Embrace the World with Wax London
Wax London shirt

Wax London is ready for the summer with the launch of their new seasonal collection. After a decade of making London one of the most fashionable places on Earth, the Wax London Spring and Summer 2025 celebrates the love of an American road trip. “As we enter our 10th year, I feel proud of where we are and the journey we have been on so far," says Tom Holmes, Founder and Creative Director of Wax London. "Wax has grown so much since its inception. We have built an incredible group of talented individuals; none of this would be possible without them. The dedicated work from the team has resulted in something I am truly proud to present: It is our strongest Spring offering to date, and our coinciding campaign reflects that. The brand has continued to evolve, and I am excited about what 2025 has in store for us and our community.”
Summer on the road

This season, Wax unveils a more refined tailoring. Pure linen suits are reimagined in vivid summer brights and deep, saturated hues for a deeper and more varied summer tailored wardrobe. Jackets are designed with a relaxed fit, soft shoulder construction, and half lining, offering a contemporary, unstructured feel. Adding a touch of playful refinement, Wax's signature one-button cuff injects character into this timeless formalwear staple. The brand released a three-part short film about a couple driving blissfully across the California vista dressed in all Wax London to go along with the collection.
Wax London Spring and Summer 2025

Read more