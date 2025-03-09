Chubbies was bored with the usual swim trunks and textured them up

It is almost that time again; heading to the beach or the pool is right around the corner. Of course, you may be a little behind and more focused on getting that summer body in shape, so your wardrobe will also need an update. The new Chubbies Textured Swim Shorts will be near the top of your list when you start looking for the right trunks for your season. While dozens are on the market and ready for you to wear at the resort or to the lake, these are unique garments combining function and fashion that will be at the top of the list.

An update for your swim wardrobe

Chubbies has been a fan of that after-5 pm lifestyle since they launched in 2011. Now that the summer is sneaking up on us quickly, Chubbies is starting to make a lot of sense. We are beginning to look for those perfect trunks, and Chubbies seems to be ready to shake it up with these new releases. There are three big perks to their new shorts:

Innovative Fabric: A 4-way stretch material with subtle wavelike grooves, delivering a sophisticated feel.

Functional Design: Two mesh side pockets allow for efficient drainage, and a secure back zipper pocket keeps essentials safe.

Enhanced Support: Capped flexible drawstrings paired with an elastic waistband ensure a snug fit.

Of course, it is still a little cold to think about wearing these and jumping in the pool or ocean, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to dream.

Chubbies trunks