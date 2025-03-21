 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Spring style: Snaps Clothing, Jay DeMarcus lead the pearl snap shirt’s comeback

Snaps Clothing teams with Rascal Flatts to update Spring Shirts for Men

By
Snaps team around a table
Brandon Allan Photography

When I was a kid, I watched my grandfather work on his farm season in and season out, seven days a week from sun up to sun down, without ever abandoning one of his most trusted pieces, the pearl snap shirt. While I always viewed this kind of shirt (he had at least 100 of them in his closet and my grandmother continued to make more and more for him as the years went on) as something specifically made for farmers, there has been a resurgence of this shirt into the mainstream, thanks in large part to Yellowstone and its push of the western wear trend that has returned to the forefront of style. Now, as we look towards the seasonal change and start shopping for spring shirts for men, it isn’t surprising that we still see pearl snaps everywhere.

Of course, not all pearl snap shirts are created equal, and Snaps Clothing has emerged as one of the top games in town. They aren’t resting on their laurels, though, and they are stepping it up in a real way this spring as they have teamed with Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts to create the perfect shirt for him to wear on the road.

Modernizing the pearl snap shirt

Snaps x Jay DeMarcus performance
Snaps

My grandfather always wore the classic western pearl snap. Whether my grandmother made it for him or whether he was gifted it for a birthday, Christmas, or what-have-you, he never strayed. Nowadays, his shirts could feel dated (maybe less so with the resurgence of vintage looks), but there are ways to make them versatile and stylish enough for today. That is what Snaps Clothing looks for when they make them today.

“Working with Jay DeMarcus on this collaboration was truly exciting for us,” says Co-Founder of Snaps Clothing Ed Barrone. “When we first connected with him, it was clear he shared our vision for modernizing the pearl snap shirt. We spent time designing custom shirts that really fit his unique style—something that would stand out on stage but still be versatile enough for everyday wear. Jay’s enthusiasm for our shirts made it an easy fit, and the design process was a true collaboration. We focused on premium fabrics that could keep up with the demands of his tour, from performance to comfort. Seeing our shirts on stage at Rascal Flatts’s ‘Life Is a Highway’ tour is a proud moment for us, and we hope it shows people just how adaptable and relevant the pearl snap shirt can be today.”

Revitalizing Western wear for everyone

Snaps team around a table
Brandon Allan Photography

The point of this collaboration isn’t just to make clothing for the rock star. The point is to take the pearl snap shirt that has dominated Western wear and make it more versatile for the rest of the world. Teaming with Jay DeMarcus has the benefit of reaching a much wider audience and modernizing what my grandfather wore for the next generation.

“Our collaboration with Jay really shows where we’re taking Snaps Clothing,” remarks another Co-Founder of Snaps Clothing, Patrick Lynn. “It’s not just about creating shirts—it’s about rethinking Western wear for a modern audience. When we launched Snaps, we wanted to make the pearl snap shirt something everyone could wear, no matter their lifestyle or setting. This partnership with Jay gives us the chance to reach a wider audience and show that Western-inspired fashion doesn’t have to be confined to rodeos or ranches. Our custom shirts for Jay are a reflection of our commitment to offering stylish, high-performance shirts that work for any occasion. This collaboration brings our brand to the forefront and gives us the opportunity to push boundaries in the world of Western fashion.”

Implementing it in your spring wardrobe

Snaps

If you are looking to take this style and implement it into your spring transition wardrobe to take you into the summer, there are a few things to keep in mind if you want to avoid the specific country look:

  • Leave them untucked. It isn’t that you can’t tuck these shirts in; you absolutely can. Just keep in mind that if you tuck them in, you’ll begin channeling the classic look of George Strait, Garth Brooks, and numerous other country music artists.
  • Pair it with modern-cut denim or chinos. If you want the look to feel more updated and less country-focused, pair the shirts with chinos or dark dress denim. Pairing them with work ants or cowboy-cut jeans is precisely what most of these country music stars or rodeo champions wear.
  • Emulate, don’t imitate. There is absolutely nothing wrong with the looks above. The Western looks are classic American styles. However, just because they are classics doesn’t mean they are right for you. Take little aspects of the looks you like and make them work for you. Many people wearing these pearl snap shirts will wear cowboy hats or workwear jeans. You can also wear hats and jeans, but you don’t have to go all in; wear hats that fit your general aesthetic.

As the spring starts to show its face while the cold weather fades away, the pearl snap shirt will begin to be a great layering piece for your transition wardrobe. Wear these Snaps Clothing shirts open or closed for some of the best springtime looks of the season.

Snaps Clothing

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
TWOTHIRDS is the spring and summer collection you AND the Earth needs
Saving the world by removing one antiquated business practice
TWOTHIRDS salmon sweater

The fashion industry is one of the most wasteful on the planet. Almost every brand, indeed all of the big ones, uses the same process for creating the product you have on your back right now. Of course, each garment must be produced in a warehouse and shipped to you or the store where you pick it up. Mostly, that is standard, and many brands have done all they can to limit waste and its environmental impact. However, there is also the process of producing a large-size run to accommodate everyone who wants to buy one. Business approaches and algorithms are used to anticipate how many smalls, mediums, larges, and fringe sizes they will need, but on average, 10-30% of those products end up in landfills. But TWOTHIRDS is doing it differently to limit waste and save the environment, all while ensuring you look as good as possible.
Pre-order makes the product better for the environment

The company just dropped its ss25 collection, and it is full of everything you need for the transition months between the extremely cold and the uncomfortably hot. From light sweaters and jackets to long-sleeve tees and shorts, these are the looks you want to have when the sun comes out. But what sets them apart is their pre-order system, which is how they are changing how we buy clothes. Instead of producing as many garments in each size they THINK they need, they instead release their collections for pre-order and only make what people buy. No waste, high-quality, and stylish. This is how it should have been done all along.
TWOTHIRDS

Read more
Woodies reinvents the performance shirt for an active 2025
In the office or out, this is the shirt for you
Woodies Performance Shirt

If you are a man who has ever worn a shirt (spoiler alert, we're talking to all of you), then you are quite familiar with the heartache, frustration, and even the complete and utter helplessness that comes with trying to get a shirt that fits you the way it is supposed to. Learning to measure a shirt is one of the keys to looking great and not pulling your hair out as a man. But Woodies Clothing was founded just over a decade ago and has spent that time perfecting the shirt. Now, they look to keep the love going with a brand new launch. The Woodies Next Generation Performance Shirt takes what was already perfected and expands to the man on the go.
Made for the office or escaping the office

There are three kinds of men: the office man, the outdoorsman, and the guy who is somewhere in between. Finding the right shirt to suit all three is a tricky prospect. But the Woodies Next Generation Performance Shirt looks excellent for the office and uses high-tech performance fabrics to make it work just as great when you step out into the world for some getaway time. Available in a dozen patterns and customizable to suit yourself, it fits every man.

Read more
Tom Ford is done with the cold with Spring 2025 collection
Look ahead to warmer days with the iconic designer's Spring 2025
Tom Ford Spring Collection

The best part of winter is coming to an end. You can be excited about the dropping temperatures in the fall that allow you to break out your favorite sweaters. You can be excited about the snow as it propels you forward to a white Christmas. But once the holidays end, all we have to look forward to is snow, ice, and maybe some minor frostbite if you're unlucky. We're about to be mentally over it, and Tom Ford is giving us something to look forward to with his new collection. The Tom Ford Spring 2025 collection is live and gives us a little insight into what he and the rest of the fashion industry have going on when the sun comes back out and we start booking our beach trips.
Plenty of color of the year to go around

Tom Ford is a consummate professional. He is one of the most talented designers with a deep resume of fashion excellence. Of course, that means that if something is happening in the world of fashion, he is typically ahead of the game. Pantone just chose their color of the year a few weeks ago, and yet Ford already has plenty of mocha moose available for the upcoming season. Other standouts in the collection are the Toweling Polo in an exotic colorway and a jardigan perfect for those springtime morning coffees. And, of course, there are a handful of suits in classic colors that update your suit wardrobe to the best it can be.
Tom Ford Spring 2025

Read more