Spring style: Snaps Clothing, Jay DeMarcus lead the pearl snap shirt’s comeback

When I was a kid, I watched my grandfather work on his farm season in and season out, seven days a week from sun up to sun down, without ever abandoning one of his most trusted pieces, the pearl snap shirt. While I always viewed this kind of shirt (he had at least 100 of them in his closet and my grandmother continued to make more and more for him as the years went on) as something specifically made for farmers, there has been a resurgence of this shirt into the mainstream, thanks in large part to Yellowstone and its push of the western wear trend that has returned to the forefront of style. Now, as we look towards the seasonal change and start shopping for spring shirts for men, it isn’t surprising that we still see pearl snaps everywhere.

Of course, not all pearl snap shirts are created equal, and Snaps Clothing has emerged as one of the top games in town. They aren’t resting on their laurels, though, and they are stepping it up in a real way this spring as they have teamed with Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts to create the perfect shirt for him to wear on the road.

Modernizing the pearl snap shirt

My grandfather always wore the classic western pearl snap. Whether my grandmother made it for him or whether he was gifted it for a birthday, Christmas, or what-have-you, he never strayed. Nowadays, his shirts could feel dated (maybe less so with the resurgence of vintage looks), but there are ways to make them versatile and stylish enough for today. That is what Snaps Clothing looks for when they make them today.

“Working with Jay DeMarcus on this collaboration was truly exciting for us,” says Co-Founder of Snaps Clothing Ed Barrone. “When we first connected with him, it was clear he shared our vision for modernizing the pearl snap shirt. We spent time designing custom shirts that really fit his unique style—something that would stand out on stage but still be versatile enough for everyday wear. Jay’s enthusiasm for our shirts made it an easy fit, and the design process was a true collaboration. We focused on premium fabrics that could keep up with the demands of his tour, from performance to comfort. Seeing our shirts on stage at Rascal Flatts’s ‘Life Is a Highway’ tour is a proud moment for us, and we hope it shows people just how adaptable and relevant the pearl snap shirt can be today.”

Revitalizing Western wear for everyone

The point of this collaboration isn’t just to make clothing for the rock star. The point is to take the pearl snap shirt that has dominated Western wear and make it more versatile for the rest of the world. Teaming with Jay DeMarcus has the benefit of reaching a much wider audience and modernizing what my grandfather wore for the next generation.

“Our collaboration with Jay really shows where we’re taking Snaps Clothing,” remarks another Co-Founder of Snaps Clothing, Patrick Lynn. “It’s not just about creating shirts—it’s about rethinking Western wear for a modern audience. When we launched Snaps, we wanted to make the pearl snap shirt something everyone could wear, no matter their lifestyle or setting. This partnership with Jay gives us the chance to reach a wider audience and show that Western-inspired fashion doesn’t have to be confined to rodeos or ranches. Our custom shirts for Jay are a reflection of our commitment to offering stylish, high-performance shirts that work for any occasion. This collaboration brings our brand to the forefront and gives us the opportunity to push boundaries in the world of Western fashion.”

Implementing it in your spring wardrobe

If you are looking to take this style and implement it into your spring transition wardrobe to take you into the summer, there are a few things to keep in mind if you want to avoid the specific country look:

Leave them untucked. It isn’t that you can’t tuck these shirts in; you absolutely can. Just keep in mind that if you tuck them in, you’ll begin channeling the classic look of George Strait, Garth Brooks, and numerous other country music artists.

Pair it with modern-cut denim or chinos. If you want the look to feel more updated and less country-focused, pair the shirts with chinos or dark dress denim. Pairing them with work ants or cowboy-cut jeans is precisely what most of these country music stars or rodeo champions wear.

Emulate, don’t imitate. There is absolutely nothing wrong with the looks above. The Western looks are classic American styles. However, just because they are classics doesn’t mean they are right for you. Take little aspects of the looks you like and make them work for you. Many people wearing these pearl snap shirts will wear cowboy hats or workwear jeans. You can also wear hats and jeans, but you don’t have to go all in; wear hats that fit your general aesthetic.

As the spring starts to show its face while the cold weather fades away, the pearl snap shirt will begin to be a great layering piece for your transition wardrobe. Wear these Snaps Clothing shirts open or closed for some of the best springtime looks of the season.

