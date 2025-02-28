 Skip to main content
Dandy Del Mar drops new polos to get you ready for the spring

Get the polo that's hot for the market in 2025

By
Dandy Del Mar johnny collar polo
Dandy Del Mar

When the winter starts to be more memory than future dread, your wardrobe will need a seasonal update. Maybe even a seasonal exchange (if you live in NYC, you may understand the off-season wardrobe storage problem). When you are ready for the seasonal updates, picking up some short-sleeve options is the number one item on the list. Everything from tees and button-ups to short-sleeve henleys can make up the perfect spring wardrobe. However, the most classic item for the new season is the polo. The Dandy Del Mar Spring and Summer 2025 hit the shelves a month ago, and they brought great colors and fabrics for us to salivate over. But they added more for our pleasure: new polos to make our warm weather more stylish than ever.

For the love of the johnny collar

Dandy Del Mar johnny collar
Dandy Del Mar

There are a handful of polos for your sartorial pleasure when you are ready for the upgrade. While there are some great colors, patterns, and textures to choose from, including moontide and albero in the Cannes Knit polo, dawn in the Antibes Crochet, and The Palamos was blessed with albero and a gorgeous cappuccino. However, the most noticeable aspect of the Dandy Del Mar polo edit is the inclusion of the johnny collar. Many of the Dandy Del Mar polos feature the johnny collar, giving the entire collection the ’60s-’70s aesthetic we have always loved about the brand. Now that the weather is starting to turn in our favor, we are ready to have an impossibly stylish spring.

Dandy Del Mar New arrivals

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach.
