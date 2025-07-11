Axel Arigato debuts the Daze Runner, a sleek, low-profile sneaker

Although the Swedish brand Axel Arigato has made a name for itself with its statement designs fused with practical details, its newest addition to the runner series is a low-key and minimalist shoe that still makes a stunning impression. Following in the footsteps of their ‘Slow-Runner’ and ‘Tact Runner’ releases, the new Daze Runner is pared down and offers a more versatile style to users. Despite its clean silhouette, the latest sneaker still features all the premium materials and construction of previous releases. A sophisticated and slim shoe, the Daze Runner follows in the footsteps of other subdued sneakers, such as the Sambas or Gazelles, known for their compact structure. Launching in three new colorways, this collection embodies the traditional Scandinavian fashion DNA of style and comfort.

Axel Arigato’s Daze Runner is a minimalist addition

In Axel Arigato’s new Daze Runner, the Swedish brand is taking on the low-profile sneaker with its luxury take on footwear. Made with suede uppers and bamboo-cotton linings, the Daze Runner features premium materials in its construction. Flat laces and debossed branding on the tongue continue the minimalist design. The shoe’s knit-inspired rubber outsole adds a subtle texturized detail to the look, while providing enough traction and stability for everyday wear. The Daze Runner comes in three versatile colors: dark grey, beige/gum, and black/gum. Available now via Axel Arigato’s website, the sneaker retails for $310. While the minimalist silhouette may seem traditional and typical, its sophisticated details and craftsmanship make it the ultimate everyday casual sneaker to add to your wardrobe this summer.