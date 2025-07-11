 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Axel Arigato debuts the Daze Runner, a sleek, low-profile sneaker

Axel Arigato releases a new casual sneaker

By
model wearing black axel arigato sneakers
Axel Arigato / Axel Arigato

Although the Swedish brand Axel Arigato has made a name for itself with its statement designs fused with practical details, its newest addition to the runner series is a low-key and minimalist shoe that still makes a stunning impression. Following in the footsteps of their ‘Slow-Runner’ and ‘Tact Runner’ releases, the new Daze Runner is pared down and offers a more versatile style to users. Despite its clean silhouette, the latest sneaker still features all the premium materials and construction of previous releases. A sophisticated and slim shoe, the Daze Runner follows in the footsteps of other subdued sneakers, such as the Sambas or Gazelles, known for their compact structure. Launching in three new colorways, this collection embodies the traditional Scandinavian fashion DNA of style and comfort. 

Axel Arigato’s Daze Runner is a minimalist addition

black axel arigato sneakers
Axel Arigato / Axel Arigato

In Axel Arigato’s new Daze Runner, the Swedish brand is taking on the low-profile sneaker with its luxury take on footwear. Made with suede uppers and bamboo-cotton linings, the Daze Runner features premium materials in its construction. Flat laces and debossed branding on the tongue continue the minimalist design. The shoe’s knit-inspired rubber outsole adds a subtle texturized detail to the look, while providing enough traction and stability for everyday wear. The Daze Runner comes in three versatile colors: dark grey, beige/gum, and black/gum. Available now via Axel Arigato’s website, the sneaker retails for $310. While the minimalist silhouette may seem traditional and typical, its sophisticated details and craftsmanship make it the ultimate everyday casual sneaker to add to your wardrobe this summer.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Stone Island Marina and New Balance create a new skate-inspired sneaker
Stone Island, New Balance reunite for another collaboration
yellow stone island new balance

Known for their vast collaborations per year, it’s no shock to see New Balance join forces with another brand for the season. This time around, New Balance is reuniting with its long-term partner, Stone Island, for a nautical-inspired skate shoe that blends in perfectly for the summer and beyond. Stone Island and New Balance are no strangers to working together, having released a series of collaborations over the years, sometimes multiple times a year. In this new collaboration, the two brands have opted for a seasonally apt collection that includes more than an ideal everyday sneaker. Along with apparel and accessories, this collaboration delivers everything you need for the summer season. 

Stone Island and New Balance remix the 272

Read more
Adidas teams up with Real Madrid for a new Samba sneaker
Adidas releases a new Real Madrid Samba sneaker
adidas samba real madrid

Besides being one of the go-to household names in athletic wear, Adidas is known for its partnership with some of the world's most prominent athletes and teams across many sports. And just in time for the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, Adidas is launching yet another Samba reiteration that’ll undoubtedly make a significant fan base happy. Along with Real Madrid, Adidas is launching a brand new kit for the tournament, including the new Samba sneaker that’s perfect for any fan. With the tournament already underway, there’s no doubt it's the ideal time to grab your team-branded gear to support Los Merengues all summer. As the summer marks the start of an eventful year for soccer fans that’ll end with the FIFA World Cup in 2026, this marks the start of what we expect to be a flurry of partnerships and team-branded releases across the biggest athletic brands in the world. 

Adidas’ Samba “Real Madrid” hits the pitch

Read more
New Balance’s 2010 sneaker arrives in a new vintage color.
New Balance releases a new ABZORB 2010 sneaker
new balance abzorb 2010 sneaker in photo

It’s been an eventful year for the New Balance 2010, with a series of new releases that have turned the model into the must-have sneaker of the year. After collaborations with Kith and their “Grey Days” special edition model, the ABZORB 2010 continues to be the versatile sneaker it was created to be. In their latest rendition of the ABZORB 2010, New Balance is going back in time with a vintage color combination that’s rich and decadent in hue. While the primary color in the design would make it the perfect fall sneaker, this release is a year-round shoe that is far from just another running shoe in your lineup. With a combination of materials and different colored overlays, this sneaker gives a significant nod to retro technical shoes from the past, which continue to stun users today. 

New Balance 2010 goes pecan with a new color

Read more