Axel Arigato’s newest mule is the ultimate hybrid shoe

black axel arigato pillow mule
Sneaker-loafers continue to be the trend that keeps on giving. With stellar designs from New Balance, Converse, Reebok, and more, this trend shows no intention of slowing down. Following the trend, Axel Arigato is getting ready to bring this eclectic shoe to the next level. While many of these hybrid shoes take elements from sneakers and loafers, Axel Arigato is adding even more silhouettes into the mix. Considered part slip-on, loafer, and sneaker, the newest mule from the Swedish brand is a one-of-a-kind design. Despite taking elements from a slide, the brand has made it perfectly clear that it’s anything but. With a new campaign called “Not A Slide,” the brand teases the fact that this shoe has no clear definition or box it can be checked under. 

cream axel arigato pillow mule
Taking hints from the brand’s Pillow Boot, the newest mule is comfortable, stylish, and unique. Named Pillow Mule, this new design is equal parts sneaker, loafer, and slip-on. Crafted with a leather and suede one-piece upper, similar to a loafer, the design exudes a sleek and chic mix of textures. A supportive branded sole brings the same look and feel of your everyday sneakers, while the design’s backless heel makes this mule a slip-on. With a slightly oversized silhouette, this design is not only unique but also a noticeable addition to any look. Available in four colorways, this hybrid shoe can be purchased via Axel Arigato’s web store for $345. Merging all of these elements is no easy task, yet Axel Arigato has managed to craft the ultimate hybrid that fuses it all seamlessly. 

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator.
