Adidas’ Climacool slip-ons are the lightweight performance shoe you need now

In the era of innovative performance sneakers, you’ll often see many athletic shoes with extra features. While these features are key for upgrading your performance, they add weight to your stride. Although the extra weight isn’t always an issue, a lightweight sneaker can typically be an easier option that ensures prime performance with all of the technical features you seek. Not long ago, Adidas released its ultimate lightweight shoe, which is an ideal solution for reducing the weight on your feet without exposing them. Featuring Adidas’ latest comfort technology, this lightweight sneaker dons a futuristic style that still feels true to the brand.

Adidas’ Climacool is as cool as it gets

Created as the ultimate minimalistic slip-on sneaker, the Adidas Climacool transforms a lightweight silhouette into the ultimate piece of art. The Climaclog is a clog-sneaker hybrid that takes 3D technology to the next level. Created entirely by 3D technology, the shoe features ventilation holes that create a breathable shoe that’s as comfortable as possible. In a chic off-white colorway, the sneaker comes adorned with molded three-stripes on its lateral sides in a tonal white for a subtle contrast. Another variation features the same off-white hue with the black molded Three Stripes for a deeper contrast. The design’s lattice extends to the midsole, adding a lightweight cushion support to the shoe. While the shoe is currently out of stock via Adidas’ webstore, the design can still be found on select stockists like StockX and Goat for $140. Although this Adidas style will soon see another release on the official store, its futuristic concept establishes it as one of the leaders in using 3D technology in the footwear industry.