Engineered Garments and Reebok collaborate to take on the hybrid shoe trend

By
model wearing reebok sneaker on street
Reebok / Reebok

Everyone from New Balance to Converse has taken part in the hybrid trend, with their respective versions of a sneaker-loafer. While the initial release of this eclectic design was met with some divisive opinions, more brands are embracing the hybrid trend. This time around, Engineered Garments and Reebok are collaborating on their take on the trend that combines elements of a Brogue shoe with Reebok’s Instapump Fury silhouette. While each brand has made major efforts in eye-catching collaborations in the past, this new design is unlike anything either has released. The third installment in their collaboration, this new sneaker is one of their most unique, combining its retro look with formal dress shoe accents. Dropping in two colorways, this new shoe dresses up your favorite rugged Reebok sneaker in a way that can’t be duplicated. 

Reebok x Engineered Garments meet for a third time

Reebok engineered garments sneaker
Reebok / Reebok
Crafted with premium full-leather upper with brogue-inspired details, the shoe comes with a custom footbed and full leather lining. The shoe also comes in custom packaging that highlights this one-of-a-kind partnership. Available in either brown or black colorways, this shoe’s brogue-inspired perforations add a distinctive touch to the design, making it a unique type of shoe. 

“The Instapump Fury has always been about pushing boundaries, and as we just marked its 30th anniversary, we want to continue evolving that spirit into 2025,” said Joe Carson, senior footwear designer of collaborations & special projects at Reebok. “This collaboration is about creative expression and high craftsmanship, honoring the distinct identities of both Reebok and Engineered Garments. The Brogue-inspired details add a sophisticated and artisan style, offering a fresh perspective on what Fury can be.” For those looking to get their hands on this statement shoe, you can start purchasing on May 2 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The shoe will release globally via Reebok.com and will retail for $250.

