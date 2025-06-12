Reebok and MANORS bring British style to a golf collaboration

Although the golf world is still anticipating the start of the PGA Tour, Reebok is getting a head start on everything you need for the season. Along with the British-based golf brand MANORS, Reebok has unveiled its two newest limited-edition styles meant to add style to your wardrobe on and off the green. Whether you’re a golf pro or a faithful watcher, these new styles are the perfect way to update your golf wardrobe with more style. As many brands look to modernize golf culture with brand new collections like Gap and Malbon, these new footwear additions are perfectly wearable while playing golf or running everyday errands. With plenty of vintage details that make it feel authentic, these new golf pieces are nothing like your typical day on the green.

Reebok x Manors hits a hole in one for style

Along with a full range of co-branded apparel, the collaboration between Reebok and Manors brings an interesting mix of style and golf heritage into two new footwear designs. The first style, The OG Pump Golf, utilizes Reebok’s The Pump silhouette as a base and adds British charm to it. Featuring a weatherproof leather upper, a saddle design embossed with Manor’s emblem, and a specialized traction outsole, this shoe is a mixture of modern comfort with a retro design. The shoe arrives in a navy blue and white colorway with yellow accents for an extra splash of color on the fairway.

Also included is the Club C Revenge Vintage shoe, which honors Reebok’s iconic lifestyle sneaker but pays homage to the golf lifestyle. Available in either navy or burgundy, this sneaker features premium leather uppers and a molded sock liner for added comfort. The sneaker also features Manor-branded details and a rubber outsole. Priced at $225 and $130, these new limited-edition designs are now available via Reebok and Manor’s web stores.