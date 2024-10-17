Reebok's famed sneaker gets a refresh

Although many of Reebok’s recent designs have become instant must-haves, no sneaker in their lineup is as iconic as the Classic Leather sneaker. A simple design, the Classic Leather is an instantly recognizable shoe that’s lasted multiple generations. Along with Places + Faces, Reebok has turned this timeless sneaker into a modern hit. Places + Faces, a Tumblr blog turned lifestyle and photography company, has turned to the impact of music to pull inspiration into this new sneaker. Available in two colorways, this collaboration is a gentle remix that refreshes this staple sneaker.

Places + Faces x Reebok Classic Leather

While this collaborative sneaker doesn’t seem drastically different, the subtle details and switches breathe new air into the design. True to the UK’s Places + Faces brand, there are plenty of reflective details on the vector, heel, and tongue. A vintage-inspired tongue adds a retro flair to the shoe, along with reflective laces for extra style. Complete with an EVA midsole, the Classic Leather is complete with a rubber outsole and textile lining. This remixed sneaker comes in two classic colorways: Chalk/Silver/White and Black/Silver/White.

While these colorways are still minimal and modern, the sleekness of the reflective details and neutral tones allow this shoe to easily fit into any wardrobe. The collaboration hits Place + Faces and Reebok’s site on October 23 at 7 am PST and will retail for $130 each. A mixture of a retro design with modern detail, there’s no doubt that this update on the Classic Leather sneaker will become a classic for a new generation.