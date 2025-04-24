 Skip to main content
SKEPTA and PUMA reunite for a ‘tech-luxe’ new sneaker

After joining forces in February, Skepta and Puma are coming together again for another collaboration. Last time, the pair took on the Skope Forever Mid and gave it a sleek, street-style twist. For this new collaboration, Skepta and Puma are going for a lower height with the Skope Forever Low. Donning a darker color palette, this new sneaker is a chunky and oversized silhouette that’s equal parts statement and techy. Inspired by the original model, this new Skope Forever Low receives a modern refresh with an edgy twist, featuring numerous details that add chic accents to the design. Just as with their previous partnership, this sneaker is practical, techy, luxe, and a fashion statement, meaning it’s an all-around addition to your wardrobe. 

PUMA x Skepta Skope Forever Low

pair of black puma skepta sneakers
Puma / Puma

Crafted with black premium leather upper, grey mesh sectionals, and chunky rubber soles, this sneaker dons a cleaner and subdued look. High-vis orange laces and hiking-style sole tooling add a small hint of color and robust details. Skepta x Puma logos are found on the tongue and treaded outsole. A mix of black and grey, this almost monochromatic palette is a retro-futuristic model with a twist. Besides its chunkier silhouette, the Skope Forever Low’s shorter height allows users to easily fit this sneaker as an everyday shoe, unlike its predecessor. Available starting on April 26, the Skope Forever Low will retail for $200 and will be stocked at PUMA’s webstore. As Skepta takes on the low-top version of the Skope silhouette, it’ll be interesting to see how this partnership continues to grow outside of this eclectic design.

