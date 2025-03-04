PUMA and Skepta deliver an ultra-chunky hiking-inspired sneaker

While PUMA’s Skope Forever was only released a year ago, the brand is already creating new and exciting innovations for their newest rugged design. With UK rapper Skepta, PUMA is revamping the boot with more Y2K and hiking-inspired details. While the overall design of the sneaker isn’t drastically different, the new features and color palettes breathe new life into the design. This sneaker isn’t just for its looks; it’s also equipped with practical features that enhance its comfort and support. While the rugged structure of the shoe mimics that of a hiking boot, the design can quickly become a streetwear favorite due to the flashy details and stylish composition. The new collaboration between PUMA and Skepta remains an ideal option for fans of a bulkier sneaker that doesn’t weigh on the user.

PUMA x SKEPTA Skope Mid Sneaker

Using the same silhouette and materials as the original Skope Mid, the new collaborative sneaker has a familiar base with a few updated details. A combination of leather and mesh uppers in black and grey comprise the sneaker’s unique uppers. In stark contrast, vivid turquoise laces offer a bright pop of color against the moodier color palette. Throughout the sneaker, a chrome Skepta x PUMA wordmark highlights the importance of the partnership. Finishing the design is outdoor-inspired hook detailing on the laces. This sneaker is available through PUMA’s website and retails for $220, along with new collaborative accessories that match the overall theme of the line. While the Skope Mid Sneaker is still relatively new, the refreshed design offers a vibrant streetwear-inspired option.

Shop Now