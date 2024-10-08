 Skip to main content
Noah and PUMA release two new hiking boots

both hiking boots arranged around hiking gear
Nostalgia is on trend, at least according to Noah and PUMA. Using the 80s and 90s as partial inspiration, the two brands have come together to give fans the perfect outdoor boot to use in the city. With two hiking boots in this first release for the Fall/Winter 2024 collection, this collaboration brings out all the sturdiness and durability you would find on the trails. In this first drop out of two, the brands have given their fans the perfect balance of prep-inspired style with a touch of nature. Even though these hiking boots are made for exploring the urban jungle, they still come with all of the features you would expect if you were trekking in nature. With a high-top and low-top version, wearers can choose the pair that best suits their style. 

PUMA x Noah hiking boots

white noah puma low-top boots
True to the hiking boot, Puma and Noah’s Hi-Top Hiking Boot is rugged and sturdy. Crafted in a tan, brown, and pink colorway combination, this boot embraces the outdoors. With a nylon base with suede overlays and heel embossed brand patch, the mix and matching of materials gives fans enough contrast for style. A rubber outsole keeps wearers stable, no matter the surface. Inside, the GORE-TEX lining provides comfort and protection for the foot. In a pop of color, the pink laces add an interesting pop that brings it all together. 

In their low-top option, Noah and Puma keep the waterproof GORE-TEX lining inside but switch up its appearance to a cream, pink, and blue colorway. With a similar mix of materials as the high-top version, the sleek cream base offers a clean and minimalist touch to your look. With similar pink/red laces, the pop of color adds a strong personality to your footwear. Both are currently available via Noah’s site and retailers. The Hi-Top Boot will have a retail price of $190, while the Low-Top Boot retails for $170. Puma and Noah’s second drop is expected to include a Classic Suede Mid and is set to be released in November.

