Cat Footwear celebrates its 100th anniversary with a historic boot collection

Cat Footwear celebrates its 100th anniversary with a historic boot collection

boot in front of the golden gate bridge
Cat Footwear / Cat Footwear

For fans of architecture and innovation, the brand CAT is synonymous with many historic milestones. CAT is a renowned company worldwide, from building some of the most recognizable structures in the world to making everyday life easier. While the CAT symbol is instantly recognizable to almost everyone, fewer are aware of the brand’s footwear line. Part of the Caterpillar Inc. company, Cat Footwear creates work boots equally tough and resilient as their machinery. As Capterpillar Inc., or CAT, celebrates its 100th anniversary, the brand has released a trio of new designs to mimic some of its most notable historical moments. While not your average boot, these new styles are synonymous with the brand’s legacy and its work in bettering the future. 

Celebrate CAT’s Centennial Anniversary in style

boot leaning against the golden gate bridge
Cat Footwear / Cat Footwear
To honor CAT’s involvement in three historic events, Cat Footwear has released a new trio of designs meant to be a tribute to these momentous occasions. The Golden Gate Bridge Boot honors the creation of the Golden Gate Bridge with an overlay structural cage and cable system that mimics the bridge itself. More minor details like gold hardware are also included to provide even more of a nod to the famed bridge. Furthermore, the Apollo 11 Boot pays tribute to the moon landing with a while colorway and features a lightweight stacked sole inspired by those worn by the astronauts in the mission. Brushed and dusty coloring mimics the look of those first steps taken on the moon. 

Rounding out the Centennial collection is the Channel Tunnel Boot. These boots pay homage to the construction of the undersea railway tunnel that connects the United Kingdom with mainland Europe. They offer functioning headlights and sole lights that mirror the look of trains speeding through the tunnel. All three boots are available for a limited time via Cat Footwear’s website.

