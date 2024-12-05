 Skip to main content
Tecovas launches first work boot with their signature western charm

man putting on western work boots
Tecovas / Tecovas

For anyone looking to add Western touches to their closet, brands like Tecovas are some of the go-to options. While they have more than enough cowboy boots to pick from, their recent collection will add to their growing range. Recently, the brand launched its first work boot that combines the need for a rugged shoe with a Western feel. As part of their first Work collection, Tecovas is introducing three new designs to the lineup which balance style with foot protection and support. With Westernwear on the rise, thanks to the popularity of shows like Yellowstone, this new collection is a must-have for any worker. Although these boots have an undoubted Western inspiration, they are still versatile and practical for almost any wardrobe. 

Tecovas’ Work Collection

lineup of Tecovas new work boots on top of construction truck
Tecovas / Tecovas

Crafted for the modern workforce, the three new designs in this collection are made for all types of workers. For the traditional worker, the LongHaul Waterproof Moc Composite Toe offers all the features you need with an added flair. Available in cashew and espresso, this Moc Toe comes with a composite safety toe, waterproof system, and removable insole for extra comfort. Added technical features include oil and water resistance and electrical hazard protection. In a classic moc toe shape, this work boot is made to get dirty and look better every time it does. 

For those looking for even more Western flair, the LongHaul Waterproof Roper Composite Toe Work Boot is the perfect balance. Available in a maple hue, this classic roper boot shares the same technical features as the Moc Toe boot including a rubber outsole and a muckroad tread. A versatile option, this boot also comes with a wedge heel making it perfect for any work inside or outside. The third boot offered in this collection is the LongHaul Waterproof Square Composite Toe. While this boot shares all of the features of the previous shoes, this design comes with the most Western accents. Crafted with a waterproof vamp, counter, and shaft, this boot is for those looking to dive deep into the Western trend. 

All three boots are now available via Tecovas’ web store and cost between $245 and $265. Even if Western isn’t your style, this collection is all about sturdiness with fashion. Built to withstand the most rugged conditions, these boots are a must for anyone looking to do their job with style. 

Leslie Leon
