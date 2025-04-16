 Skip to main content
Andrew Reynolds and New Balance debut the 933, a new signature sneaker

New Balance, Andrew Reynolds debut his first signature shoe

view of undersole of new balance sneaker
While it seems as if New Balance is full of sneaker releases as of late, the brand still has time to unveil a brand new design. For the special reveal, New Balance has partnered with skateboarding icon Andrew Reynolds for his first signature sneaker. Released under New Balance’s Numeric line, the newest sneaker is a skate-focused design that features many traits you know and love from your skate shoes. Even if you aren’t a skater, the new shoe is full of modern-day street style, making it the perfect everyday shoe. Releasing in four colorways, this new collaboration ensures New Balance’s presence in the skate shoe niche when more are looking for a blend between style and practicality. 

Get ready to meet the New Balance Numeric 933

brown new balance sneaker
Inspired by the classic 990 line, the latest New Balance sneaker combines features from the MADE in USA 993 shoe with skate-inspired details. Composed with ABZORB cushioning and NDurance rubber outsoles, this shoe comes with added comfort and grip, even if you aren’t getting on a board. A padded tongue adds more cushion to the foot, while a straight midsole with off-tones adds some of the vintage accents to the sneaker. Upon a closer look, you can find original prototype codes hidden under the insole, along with “8055”, which gives a nod to Reynolds’ legendary skateboarding career. For the first release, the New Balance Numeric 933 will be released in “Wheat,” “Black/Olive,” “Grey Day,” and “Olive.” Those looking to add the new design to their collection can find it on the New Balance website starting April 28 for $130 each.

