The Seiko Prospex 60th edition is a collector’s holy grail

Seiko is a brand long respected for its precision engineering and dive watch legacy, and this year it commemorates a historic milestone with the Prospex Diver’s Watch 60th Anniversary Limited Edition. The release celebrates six decades of Seiko’s pioneering underwater technology, combining exceptional design with state-of-the-art functionality for both collectors and professional divers alike. Limited to only 1,100 pieces, this watch stands as a testament to Seiko’s ongoing commitment to innovation.

Iconic design and unmatched durability

The anniversary edition model ushers in the return of the ‘Tuna Can’ case from the 1970s – a timepiece crafted from premium stainless steel with a Durable Hard Coating that is scratch resistant. The deep blue gradient dial symbolizes the depths of the ocean and is adorned with a wave pattern representing Seiko’s extensive dive heritage. Luminescent hands and markers ensure readability in low-light environments, while the unidirectional bezel (120 clicks) provides precise dive-time tracking.

Professional level performance that delivers

Powered by Caliber 8L35 automatic movement, the watch delivers exceptional accuracy even under the most extreme conditions. Boasting water resistance up to 1000 meters, a sleek and lightweight build, plus a comfortable silicon strap, it was engineered with serious divers in mind. The dynamic aesthetics make it versatile enough for the sea or at the office.

A rare opportunity for serious collectors

Each timepiece includes a unique serial number, and this limited edition Prospex embodies true exclusivity sure to captivate both serious collectors and professional divers. More than just a luxury timepiece, it serves as an exclamation point in Seiko’s horological journey while destined to become a future classic. With only 1,100 pieces available worldwide, this anniversary model grants collectors a rare opportunity to own a piece of diving watch history while celebrating Seiko’s legendary craftsmanship and proficiency in dive watches.