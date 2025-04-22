 Skip to main content
Saucony unveils its first luxury shoe collection

Saucony is known for many notable achievements throughout its history. From quality running shoes to premium hiking sneakers, Saucony has established itself as a performance and durable footwear brand. In their newest chapter, the brand is headed towards a luxurious path with the release of their new line, Saucony SILO. The new branch is made to combine the comfort and support from Saucony with the premium upgrade of new materials. These new designs aim to combine technology with an elevated aesthetic, following the path of many other brands that have adopted a similar approach. Brands like New Balance have opted for a luxurious shoe design, combined with their recognized footwear technology, to create a new look that’s both sophisticated and practical. For their part, Saucony’s newest lineup features a series of new redesigns that set a new bar for the brand. 

Elevate your collection with Saucony SILO

overhead view of saucony silo shoe
Saucony SILO / Saucony SILO
Originally teased during Paris Fashion Week in January 2025, the new Saucony SILO collection debuts with five models. Grid X Ultra S, 586i S, Gripper S, Kinvara 1 S, and the Endorphin Elite 2 S all take part in this debut drop and set the standard for the future of the collection. Each design is crafted with innovative technology and a sleek aesthetic, which enhances its overall appearance. While the purpose is to elevate Saucony’s silhouettes for a more premium look, each pair is designed with ultimate comfort and practicality in mind. 

“This collection represents a bold leap forward for the brand, where high-end fashion and the latest in footwear technology come together to create something unique,” said Brian Moore, Chief Product Officer at Saucony. “We’re not just designing shoes; we’re crafting a future-focused experience that speaks to today’s consumer who values both modern innovation and sophisticated styling.” Those looking to purchase these one-of-a-kind new designs, can find all of the pairs at Saucony SILO’s new webstore.

