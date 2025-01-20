Saucony’s newest sneaker is a nod to a retro classic

For years, Saucony has been the go-to brand for running fanatics and athletic enthusiasts. The rigged and sturdy features behind each of their designs have made them a go-to for those looking to incorporate style with practicality. In their latest campaign, Saucony is celebrating their community with the release of an old favorite, that meshes their lifelong purpose with modern necessities. Taking a nod to the current retro sneaker trend, Saucony’s newest sneaker takes the mold of a previous sneaker released in 1978. In true modern fashion, Saucony isn’t just rereleasing an old design, this release comes with all of the footwear technology you expect from the brand. With the help of Balamii and Your Friendly Runners, Saucony is celebrating the intersection of style, practicality, and function.

Reintroducing the Saucony Trainer 80

From the archives, Saucony has revitalized the Trainer 80 and given it a proper modern upgrade. Ahead of its time in 1978, the Trainer 80 once re-established what a high-performance sneaker could be. In their rerelease, Saucony has upgraded the sneaker with mesh and suede uppers for better breathability and style. Inside, the sneaker is equipped with a full-length EVA midsole for support and comfort all day. For added reliable grip, the Trainer 80 also includes a trended outsole. Available in 10 various colorways, the Trainer 80 can perfectly fit with any style or wardrobe. Now available via Saucony’s web store for $100, the Trainer 80 is a classic sneaker that continues to deliver long after its original release. A trendy yet timeless silhouette, the Trainer 80 isn’t just the latest trend, it’s a staple that has room in just about any wardrobe.

