Ball x Oracle Time Engineer II Dazzle: Turning heads with latest release

The Ball x Oracle Time Engineer II Dazzle blends bold design with rugged precision in a must-have collector’s watch

By
The Engineer II Dazzle up close
Ball Watch

The Ball x Oracle Time Engineer II Dazzle is simply in another league, an impressive camo design that demands attention with a distinctive flair. The bold black-and-white camouflage dial takes inspiration from World War I naval patterns to create a dazzling effect that is mesmerizing. This groundbreaking design ensures the watch stands out, while the sunburst finishing brings depth and dimension under varying light. The 40mm stainless steel case creates the perfect balance between wrist presence and everyday wearability, making it the perfect timepiece for those who want to make a definitive style statement without sacrificing comfort.

Built for precision, durability, and ultimate legibility

The Engineer II Dazzle up close and lit up
Ball Watches

Lying just underneath its brilliant exterior is a COSC-certified automatic movement, guaranteeing exceptional precision in the most demanding of conditions. The Engineer II Dazzle is a timepiece created for peak performance, its reliability further reinforced by a water resistance of up to 300m meters and a shock-resistant case. But what truly sets this watch apart? Its unparalleled visibility at night thanks to the Super-LumiNova with its signature micro gas tubes to ensure the dial remains legible in complete darkness — no external charging necessary. Whether you’re diving in the ocean, driving on the highway, or standing in a dimly lit room, this timepiece delivers astounding clarity like no other. 

A singular fusion of dynamic style and horological excellence

With production limited to just 150 pieces, the Ball x Oracle Time Engineer II Dazzle is a true collector’s prize that refuses to play by the rules — blending military-inspired aesthetics, state-of-the-art luminosity tech, and Swiss precision into one unforgettable package. For those who covet style and substance, this collaboration grants wearers the best of both worlds.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
