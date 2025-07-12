 Skip to main content
Reebok just dropped a slip-on mule with major outdoor energy

Reebok joins SOUTH2 WEST8 for a remixed mule

reebok mules green and black
Reebok / Reebok

Reebok is no stranger to teaming up with brands for a statement collaboration. Their recent partnerships have included a revitalized version of the InstaPump Fury that was unlike any other shoe in their lineup. Now the brand is taking on another classic style and giving it a redesign that’s worthy of taking it outdoors. Along with Japanese outdoor label SOUTH2 WEST8, Reebok is releasing a new mule that’s perfect for wherever the summer takes you. Lauded for their unique urban style and outdoor gear, SOUTH2 WEST8 has become a favorite partner for Reebok, with this launch marking their third collaboration together. In this new release, both brands have injected plenty of personality and features into the classic mule for a design that’s both practical and eye-catching. 

Reebok x S2W8 IPF mule: outdoor meets urban style

green and black reebok mules
Reebok / Reebok
For their third collaborative design, Reebok and SOUTH2 WEST8 have unveiled the new IPF mule, a creative silhouette that fuses the recent puffy shoe trend with the practical mule silhouette. Featuring a ripstop upper with leather overlays and Primaloft insulation, this mule is crafted to be soft and comfortable in any situation. Also included in the design are details like an embroidered SOUTH2 WEST8 stag logo, a co-branded footbed, tonal leather accents, and a custom pull tab. The mule arrives in two distinct colorways: black and green. 

“The IPF Mule is our take on reimagining a high-tech sneaker through the lens of outdoor utility,” says SOUTH2 WEST8. “We wanted to create something that reflects both our brand’s outdoor heritage and a lifestyle approach that feels at home in urban spaces.” Those looking to get their hands on this new mule design can purchase a pair starting July 18 at 10 AM EST via NEPENTHES and select global retailers.

Leslie Leon
