Saucony channels sunrise to sunset in the Matrix Fade Pack release

First released in 1999, the Matrix served as a lifestyle performance sneaker that could easily double as a casual shoe. Now, as part of Saucony’s recent releases that pay homage to archival designs, it appears that the brand is looking to revitalize this silhouette, which easily fits into the current footwear landscape. As more brands seek to merge the lifestyle and performance worlds for a versatile fit, the Matrix is a perfect option for casual days and beyond. In their latest sneaker pack, Saucony showcases their Matrix model with gradient colorways that mimic the transition from day to night. With subtle gradience, these Saucony sneakers offer a chance for a stylish show that showcases pops of color in a unique and elevated way. 

Inspired by the transitions in the sky, the new Saucony sneaker pack features the Matrix shoe with a brand-new look. Featuring mesh uppers and curved sidewalls, the design follows a fluid movement that lends itself to an artistic touch. Reflective accents in the piping provide high visibility in low-light conditions, while the brand’s GRID cushioning system delivers comfort and stability. Available in two colorways that mimic twilight and day break, the Matrix sneaker comes in “Purple Fade” and “Blue Fade” hues. Full of retro design choices and modern footwear technology, the latest Matrix look is anything but ordinary. While this Matrix sneaker pack hasn’t received an official release date, they are expected to retail for $160 each. A soft gradient design, this Matrix sneaker pack is a modern retelling of a vintage classic.

Snow Peak and Merrell release a new sneaker for all outdoor enthusiasts
Snow Peak and Merrell debut new trail running sneaker
overhead shot of Merrell x Snow Peak

On its own, Merrell is responsible for many footwear must-haves for outdoor explorers. In a new partnership with the Japanese-designed Snow Peak brand, the brand is expanding to new levels. Known for their minimalist approach to camping and exploring, Snow Peak has joined this collaboration to create the ultimate sleek sneaker that will rule the trails. The duo has incorporated Gore-Tex technology to upgrade the partnership even more, making it a durable and practical option for your journeys. Taking on one of Merrell’s most recognizable silhouettes, the pair has created a new elevated adventure sneaker far from your typical trail running shoe. 

Hit the trails in the new Snow Peak x Merrell Moab Speed 2 GORE-TEX

Read more
JJJJound and Asics’ collaboration finally has a release date
JJJJound and Asics release their third collaboration
overhead photo of JJJJound x Asics

Headed toward their third collaboration, JJJJound and Asics are gearing up for the summer with a subtle collaboration emphasizing its techy side. After plenty of teasing for the new designs, the duo has finally unveiled its official launch date, and fans should get ready to add to their cart. Keeping on the Gel-Kayano series, the newest collaborative sneaker comes in two new low-key and subtle colorways, starkly contrasting brands like New Balance, which have opted for bold and bright hues recently. Built with all of the known footwear technology that makes Asics a giant in athletic shoes and JJJJound’s renowned fashion touch, this collaboration is necessary for anyone looking to upgrade their performance wear. 

Prepare for a new JJJJound x ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14

Read more
Haven and Regal Shoe & Co. release your new favorite year-round shoe
Haven, Regal Shoe & Co. release a new durable shoe
haven regal shoe & co. shoes on table

When it comes to classic dress shoes, you would want them to be as durable as possible. Traditionally, dress shoes only come into rotation when it comes to formal events that require elevated footwear. While they don’t get used as often as everyday shoes, they tend to get quite a lot of use. And when Haven and Regal Shoe & Co. announced their newest collaboration, there was no doubt they would create the ultimate dress shoe to last for plenty of seasons. Both brands are recognized for their quality and timeless design, with the Japanese-based manufacturer Regal Shoe & Co.’s roots in military shoes. For the new release, the brand, along with Vancouver-based Haven, has taken some of the most durable footwear tech and introduced it into the must-have year-round shoe that elevates any outfit, casual or formal. 

Get ready for the Haven x Regal Shoe & Co. Tyrolean GORE-TEX

Read more