Saucony channels sunrise to sunset in the Matrix Fade Pack release

First released in 1999, the Matrix served as a lifestyle performance sneaker that could easily double as a casual shoe. Now, as part of Saucony’s recent releases that pay homage to archival designs, it appears that the brand is looking to revitalize this silhouette, which easily fits into the current footwear landscape. As more brands seek to merge the lifestyle and performance worlds for a versatile fit, the Matrix is a perfect option for casual days and beyond. In their latest sneaker pack, Saucony showcases their Matrix model with gradient colorways that mimic the transition from day to night. With subtle gradience, these Saucony sneakers offer a chance for a stylish show that showcases pops of color in a unique and elevated way.

Saucony takes on the day and night with the new Matrix sneaker

Inspired by the transitions in the sky, the new Saucony sneaker pack features the Matrix shoe with a brand-new look. Featuring mesh uppers and curved sidewalls, the design follows a fluid movement that lends itself to an artistic touch. Reflective accents in the piping provide high visibility in low-light conditions, while the brand’s GRID cushioning system delivers comfort and stability. Available in two colorways that mimic twilight and day break, the Matrix sneaker comes in “Purple Fade” and “Blue Fade” hues. Full of retro design choices and modern footwear technology, the latest Matrix look is anything but ordinary. While this Matrix sneaker pack hasn’t received an official release date, they are expected to retail for $160 each. A soft gradient design, this Matrix sneaker pack is a modern retelling of a vintage classic.