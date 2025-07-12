 Skip to main content
KEEN reimagines the Targhee hiker as a rugged American-built work boot

While Keen has made its name for its durable and rugged sandal options, its newest release is an ideal fit for all workmen looking for safety and versatility. Based on their hiking shoes, the latest release reimagines the model into a work boot that can efficiently function on and off the worksite. Crafted with Keen’s outdoor-ready technology and features, the newest boot continues the trend of versatile options that you can wear at work and as a casual option for your time off. Built in Keen’s United States-based factory, this work boot is unlike the traditional silhouettes you’re used to. 

Keen Utility reimagines the work boot with style and comfort

Taking the shape of Keen’s Targhee hiking boot, the most recent launch from Keen Utility sees the hiking silhouette as an all-day comfort working boot. This boot features a KEEN DRY waterproof, breathable membrane and lightweight carbon toes, making it crafted to withstand all the heavy duties your work may require. To further account for your safety, the design also includes an oil- and slip-resistant rubber outsole for maximum grip and stability on all surfaces. Other added features include the addition of glue-free KEEN.FUSION construction and air-infused Luftcell cushioning for durability and comfort. Whether you’re working in construction or landscaping, this work boot can also function as a comfortable boot outside of work. Available in a sleek brown and black colorway, this Keen boot is the next step toward versatile and comfortable work footwear. The Taghee IV Waterproof Work Boot is now available via Keen’s webstore for $240.

