KEEN surfs into a new collaboration with two new styles

KEEN is made for the outdoors, and there’s no better example of this than their recent collaboration with New York-based Pilgrim Surf + Supply. After numerous collaborations last month with brands like Eastlogue and Engineered Garments, KEEN is again delivering a co-branded collection. This time, KEEN is turning to the waves for a campaign that pays homage to surfers. Using two of their most recognizable silhouettes, this new collection is perfect for the upcoming spring and summer seasons that will bring you outside. With one of the designs crafted for high traction and another for ease and breathability, this duo pack is a must-have for any adventurer in the warmer weather.

KEEN x Pilgrim Surf + Supply introduces Jasper Zionic and Yogeez Clog

Although both new designs are part of the latest collaboration between KEEN and Pilgrim Surf + Supply, there are plenty of differences between each. While they can each fulfill different roles during warm weather, they offer various benefits that suit those who love spending time outdoors. On one hand, the Jasper Zionic shoe is a high-traction sneaker that can easily take you through different surfaces. The ethically sourced suede leather adds texture, while contrasting, detailed stitching brings a stylish design choice. The contoured tongue and tongue-to-toe lacing system provide an athletic fit that offers a more comfortable and secure feel. The high-traction rubber outsole includes a studded lug pattern for better mobility.

For those looking for an airy feel, the Yogeez Clog provides the most breathable option, including ease of access. This lightweight, slip-on shoe has an adjustable feature in its removable K logo strap. While lighter than the Jasper Zionic, the Yogeez Clog has a nonmarking rubber outsole and an injected foam filling, giving the shoe a more comfortable feel. Both designs are available on the KEEN web store and retail for $170 and $80, respectively.