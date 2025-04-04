 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

KEEN surfs into a new collaboration with two new styles

KEEN, Pilgrim Surf + Supply release new duo design

By
dirty keen clog
KEEN / KEEN

KEEN is made for the outdoors, and there’s no better example of this than their recent collaboration with New York-based Pilgrim Surf + Supply. After numerous collaborations last month with brands like Eastlogue and Engineered Garments, KEEN is again delivering a co-branded collection. This time, KEEN is turning to the waves for a campaign that pays homage to surfers. Using two of their most recognizable silhouettes, this new collection is perfect for the upcoming spring and summer seasons that will bring you outside. With one of the designs crafted for high traction and another for ease and breathability, this duo pack is a must-have for any adventurer in the warmer weather. 

KEEN x Pilgrim Surf + Supply introduces Jasper Zionic and Yogeez Clog

pair of keen jasper zionic
KEEN / KEEN
Recommended Videos

Although both new designs are part of the latest collaboration between KEEN and Pilgrim Surf + Supply, there are plenty of differences between each. While they can each fulfill different roles during warm weather, they offer various benefits that suit those who love spending time outdoors. On one hand, the Jasper Zionic shoe is a high-traction sneaker that can easily take you through different surfaces. The ethically sourced suede leather adds texture, while contrasting, detailed stitching brings a stylish design choice. The contoured tongue and tongue-to-toe lacing system provide an athletic fit that offers a more comfortable and secure feel. The high-traction rubber outsole includes a studded lug pattern for better mobility. 

For those looking for an airy feel, the Yogeez Clog provides the most breathable option, including ease of access. This lightweight, slip-on shoe has an adjustable feature in its removable K logo strap. While lighter than the Jasper Zionic, the Yogeez Clog has a nonmarking rubber outsole and an injected foam filling, giving the shoe a more comfortable feel. Both designs are available on the KEEN web store and retail for $170 and $80, respectively.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Tudor’s new releases for 2025: A perfect mix of style, precision, and adventure
Tudor 2025 collection first look: Master chronometer dive watches and GMT innovations
Tudor Black Bay Chrono

In 2025, Tudor continues to build on its reputation as one of the most innovative watchmaking companies in the world, redefining excellence with its latest releases, heralded as some of the most ambitious. We predicted what the watch brand would debut at Watches and Wonders 2025, and now we know. Innovation leads the charge in the all-new Black Bay 43mm, featuring Master Chronometer certification for unprecedented precision, and a Pelagos engineered to withstand depths up to 1,000 meters and more – all testaments to the rich diving history of Tudor. This illustrious lineup includes a Black Bay 58 in burgundy dial and bezel, a Black Bay Pro, and a Black Bay Chrono presented on a sleek five-link bracelet in steel. Each timepiece from this collection blends Tudor’s signature cutting-edge technology and progressive design, cementing their status as the brand charges into new territory. 
Black Bay 58 

The Tudor name carries a rich dive watch legacy, and the Black Bay 58 is a great homage revived from a previously unreleased prototype design from the 1990s. This timepiece features a striking burgundy dial plus a bezel with curved numerals for enhanced grip. This release debuts Tudor’s Manufacture Calibre, paired with a bracelet with a quick-adjust ‘T-fit’ clasp – merging heritage design with modern engineering. 
Pelagos Ultra - The ultimate diver's watch, redefined

Read more
Atmos and On’s newest release is a chic nod to cherry blossoms
On, atmos release new collaborative sneaker
pair of atmos x on sneakers with shoe box

Separately, Atmos and On have many previous collaborations to brag about. Now, these two powerhouses are joining forces in a new partnership inspired by the beauty of cherry blossoms. While donning a darker colorway, the new sneaker is all about the details and accents that pay homage to natural beauty. Besides the touching homage, the design also features some of On’s most prolific footwear technology for a sneaker that combines personality and functionality. Nicknamed “Yozakura,” this sneaker takes on a moodier hue with a name that translates into “night cherry blossoms.” Whether you’re a fan of atmos or On, this collaboration is ideal for anyone looking to add a special collaboration to their footwear rotation. 
Atmos x On Cloudmonster Void

This iteration of the On Cloudmonster Void is a detailed masterclass, featuring a haptic, technical-inspired mesh upper in a dark navy hue. Cherry blossom hues highlight the eyelets and bring a pop of light pink to the sneaker, while On’s branding offers a similar dark monochromatic look. The Atmos logo also appears in the insoles, with a sakura illustration and an ombre background that turns from sunset to nightfall.  The shoe also features On’s famed cushioning system, which brings extra cushion and support to the design. Those looking to nab a pair can first see the sneaker at AtmosCon 2025, held in Tokyo on April 19. The shoe will become available via Atmos stores, On’s Flagship Store Cat Street, and online on April 24. The sneaker retails for approximately $153 after the currency exchange.

Read more
Action Bronson and New Balance partner up on a colorful collaboration
New Balance, Action Bronson release new sneaker
dirty new balance shoes on dessk

After closing out 2024 with a chic collaboration, New Balance and Action Bronson are back in action again for another stellar design. Under the company’s “MADE in USA” line, the latest collaborative sneaker from New Balance and the multi-hyphenate is all about the usage of color. Having teased the colorful option for the better part of six months, the release of the new sneaker is welcome news to those who have come to know Bronson for his New Balance collaborations. Only one part of the planned designs between the pair for 2025, the latest sneaker, is more than enough for old enthusiasts until the next release. However, those looking to grab a pair first will want to stay alert, as a raffle is the only way to purchase these sneakers before its official global release. 

Action Bronson x New Balance MADE in USA 990v6 “Citizen of the World”

Read more