KEEN and Eastlogue unveil a chic, outdoor-ready sneaker

As divisive as the style might be, it seems as if every brand wants to participate in the sneaker-loafer trend. After brands like New Balance and HOKA have explored the interesting silhouette, Converse is ready to dive in. While some despise the look and others find it innovative, the newest Converse hybrid is unlike those previously mentioned. Donning a more casual yet sleek look, the latest model from the Nike-owned brand is a much more refined design. Unlike other sneaker-hybrid loafers that tend to appear more athletic, the Converse design is more equipped for everyday use. With a lower profile than others in the market, the Converse sneaker loafer is a perfect option for those still on the fence about the design.

Converse All-Star Coupe GB Loafer

The new shoe, created with a traditional loafer silhouette and pops of Converse’s All-Star sneaker sprinkled throughout, is a low-key design with flair. Composed of leather paneling, the minimalist material is smooth and luxe all around. Added features like a tasseled midfoot strap with embossed stars at the tip and an embossed logo at the heel give the design a subtle look that doesn’t lean toward an athletic aesthetic. Bringing in the sneaker concept is the brand’s traditional Converse sole, which you can find throughout all of the brand’s footwear options. Available in either black or off-white, this hybrid is one of the most refined options of the trend yet. While there’s no doubt that this sneaker-loafer design will have plenty of fans, it has yet to see a release in the United States. Although only available in Japan, there’s no doubt the brand will soon announce a global release for this trendy sneaker.