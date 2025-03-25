KEEN and Eastlogue unveil a chic, outdoor-ready sneaker

While many of KEEN’s outdoor offerings tend to have the same rigged silhouette, their latest collaboration expands on one of their sleekest designs. Taking on their climbing-inspired sneaker, KEEN has joined forces with South Korean label, Eastlogue, for a chic and performance-based sneaker. Taking inspiration from Korea’s southwest coast, the newest collaborative design from the pair is a rich and subtle option for those who want to add style to their outerwear. Using references to the region’s Getbol mudflat ecosystem, this new outdoor sneaker is the perfect addition to any wardrobe. With plenty of homage to its inspiration, this KEEN and Eastlogue collaboration is an inspiring addition to your outdoor lineup.
KEEN x Eastlogue Jasper Rocks
Using KEEN’s climbing-inspired Jasper Rocks silhouette as a base for the design, this partnership has a more subdued and sophisticated touch. Featuring an earthy color palette, the sneaker features an environmentally preferred premium leather in a deep, rich green, contrasted by black, low-profile rubber outsoles. A breathable mesh lining allows the foot to remain comfortable and cool throughout all your adventures. The Jasper Rocks sneaker includes a contonured fit and the brand’s KEEN.PROTECT toe bumper for added protection. Updated with a bungee-lace system, the sneaker is easier and quicker to access. Also featuring Eco Anti-Odor technology for natural, pesticide-free odor control, this design has been created with sustainability and performance in mind. This sneaker is a chic add-on to any closet, available now via KEEN’s website for $145. With a clear similarity to trendy boxing shoes, this almost retro design is a great option, even if you aren’t exploring the outdoors.