Noon Goons, Keens unexpectedly create the most stylish boot

Keen x Noon Goons new workwear boot is here

Recently, the line between workwear and street style has subtly blurred. More designs have become versatile enough to provide the support you need daily without losing style. In an unexpected collaboration, Noon Goons and Keen have developed a stylish boot that can function as workwear footwear and a stylish casual shoe. Inspired by the Cincinnati work boot, this renewed boot has everything you need to keep comfortable without changing out for the day. Mixing in aesthetics from both brands, these work boots are more than just your typical everyday boot. Southern California-based Noon Goons brings a refreshed style to these classic utility boots, making them modern yet timeless.

Keens Cincinnati 6” Boot x Noon Goons

Composed of a premium brown leather upper with a brown crocodile-stamped leather collar, this sleek work boot has the look and feel of a sleek lace-up. Details like gold eyelets, fireman laces, and dual branding appear throughout the utility boot. In its construction, the design comes with a 360-degree Goodyear rubber welt and contrasting midsole. The outsole of this shoe is slip-, heat-, and oil-resistant, for extra protection for anything you might encounter. Keen’s Luftcell midsole comes with air infusion for extra lightweight support that gives added comfort to the user. Priced at $250, this boot is available on Keen’s and Noon Goon’s websites. For in-store purchases, this boot will be available to try on at Nordstrom locations. Whether you use them for work or everything else, you can’t go wrong with a flexible shoe that can do it all. 

