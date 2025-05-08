 Skip to main content
Nicks Boots announces a new dress boot with a limited release

brown dress boots from Nicks Boots
Nick’s Boots’ offerings are sleek and well-crafted; there’s no question about it. While the brand has plenty of pieces that can function as dress shoes, Nick’s Boots is releasing a dedicated dress boot to serve all your dressier outfits. On top of the well-crafted, premium designs, the brand’s release is coming with an added motivation, as only 50 pairs of the boot will be released. Only available for a limited run, this exclusive boot is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to get these unique shoes. This sleek design is built to introduce fans and new users to a new modern side of the brand, known for its traditional boot design. 

Nicks Boots’ 1925 Last Dress Boot is here

black nicks boots 1925 last dress shoe
Nicks Boots is taking on the 1925 last for their limited edition run. This elegant boot features a sleek almond toe and moderate arch for comfort that lasts all day. Made for the Brandle line, the Last Dress Boot is designed to be an elegant option to elevate all of your looks. Despite its smooth and clean lines, this boot comes with all of the Nicks Boots’ recognized rugged features you know and love. While the base of the boot is traditionally sophisticated, Nicks Boot’s Build Your Own style allows you to adjust the boot to your liking. Only 50 pairs of these boots will be released, and many have already begun to sell out. Retailing for $679 via the Nicks Boots web store, this is a one-of-a-kind chance to get one of the brand’s most exclusive designs.

