MAAP and HOKA team up for a sleek limited edition Tecton X2 trail runner

editorial photo of the maap x hoka sneaker
MAAP/HOKA

As the summer continues to roll by, it’s clear that more people are yearning to get outside. Whether it’s team sports or individual activities like hiking or running, it seems as though the world of physical activity is becoming increasingly prominent in everyday life. The truth is also the same in the world of footwear. As more people venture outside to spend their day, brands are taking notice and offering the perfect solution that blends style and practicality. To capitalize on this trend, Hoka has partnered with the Melbourne-based company MAAP for a new trail sneaker inspired by the surge in outdoor living. For MAAP, the idea of spending time outside has led to the brand’s cycle-centered message, one that’s perfectly translated in the new collaborative sneaker. While it’s not necessary to hit the trails to don these shoes, it’s a stylish performance shoe that’ll blend perfectly with all your summer adventures. 

MAAP and HOKA head outdoors with a new trail sneaker

maap hoka tecton sneaker
MAAP/HOKA

For this launch, Hoka has given MAAP the lead, introducing a new trail sneaker that features clear branding from both brands. Featuring off-white textile uppers with accents of aqua and lime green on the sockliner, lace, and heel, the shoe offers a slightly different look for faithful Hoka fans. However, true to Hoka’s style, the shoe also features a cushioned midsole and the Tecton X 2 sole, which includes a propulsive parallel carbon plate. MAAP’s branding is found on the laces, as well as via a light purple strip on top of the toe box and insoles. Reflective accents are also featured on the lateral panel, mimicking those found on cycling wear. This limited edition sneaker will first hit shelves at MAAP stores on July 11, with a global release planned for MAAP’s and Hoka’s websites on July 15. The retail price for this shoe is set at $230. Several community events are also scheduled to coincide with the launch in cities like Melbourne, Los Angeles, and Berlin on July 12.

