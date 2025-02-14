 Skip to main content
HOKA’s Project Transport might be their most unique design yet

After a stellar 2024, HOKA isn’t slowing down in 2025 one bit. For one of their boldest releases thus far, HOKA has stealthfully released a unique design that will have you doing a double take. Made to be a techy user-friendly shoe, the latest release by the athletic brand is unlike what you will usually find from them. Available in three colorways, the new release is ideal for those who seek a more contemporary design without losing all of the practical features they love from HOKA. Constructed to be a chunkier sneaker, this new sneaker marks a new direction for the brand in the new year. 

Introducing HOKA’s Project Transport

Loosely based on the Transport silhouette, HOKA’s new Project Transport is a clean and simple design made for minimalist fans. Crafted with a sleek shrouded ripstop upper with synthetic leather overlays, the Project Transport is a no-fuss sneaker with plenty of style. A textured TPU film on the toebox, midfoot, and heel with reflective accents gives the shoe a futuristic touch that adds to the overall look. The Vibram Ecostep adds maximum traction year-round for any terrain you journey through. The three colorways: black, grey, and green, allow users to opt for the best hue for their wardrobe. Whether you seek a sleek minimalist or a more statement green, the Project Transport is a simple shoe with a clean silhouette you’ll seldom find from HOKA again. Those looking to add the new design to their wardrobe can purchase it via the HOKA website for $160. 

Shop Now

