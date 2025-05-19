 Skip to main content
New Balance and Bronze56K take on this archival sneaker design

New Balance, Bronze56K release a new stylish skate shoe

overhead view of New Balance sneakers
New Balance / New Balance

New Balance isn’t just known as an architect of the sneaker-loafer trend. The athletic brand is also known for its performance footwear across multiple sports and activities. The brand has covered everything from lifestyle to running, and it’s now taking a special focus on its skating gear. Along with NYC skate label Bronze56K, New Balance is unleashing a new version of its skate model that brings a vintage and classic touch to the sneaker. Following many collaborations and reiterations, New Balance’s skate series has a long history with the brand that has slowly modernized itself. Adding a new collaboration to the mix, there’s no doubt that New Balance’s skate series will grow into a must-have for skaters and non-skaters alike. 

Bronze56k x New Balance Numeric 480 skate shoe

side of new balance bronze56k skate shoe
New Balance / New Balance

As part of New Balance’s skate series, the 480s, the brand has turned to New York-based skate label Bronze 56K for a new look of the retro sneaker. While inspired by skate shoes from the ‘80s and ‘90s, these sneakers have been updated to meet the needs of current skaters. Crafted with black leather, this design stands out with the use of copper and bronze details on the toe and branding. Inside, these skate shoes retain some of New Balance’s renowned footwear technology with the addition of FuelCell, which helps skaters propel themselves forward with more ease. A reinforced toe cap adds another layer of support against wear and tear. Available via the New Balance webstore and select skate shops, these new sneakers retail for $120.

