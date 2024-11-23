 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Remember New Balance’s loafer sneaker? It’s back and in a new color

New Balance releases new loafer color

By
new balance 1906 loafer in black
New Balance / New Balance

It wasn’t long ago when New Balance broke the internet with their loafer sneaker 1960L release. Shortly after its drop, the New Balance 1906 loafer sold out in its metallic silver hue and became a hard-to-get item. Although it might not be the most conventional loafer in your closet, the cross between New Balance’s rugged and technical silhouette and the classiness of a loafer design became too difficult to resist. While many were left yearning for their pair of this unique shoe, New Balance has not only decided to restock the shoe but has added a brand-new colorway. Now available in a sleeker hue, the 1906 loafer has become even more enticing and easy to pair with outfits. 

Re-introducing the New Balance 1906 loafer 

overhead shot of black loafer
New Balance / New Balance

Starting in December, New Balance is re-realsing their 1906 Loafer design but this time in a versatile and luxurious black hue. Officially named “Black/Phantom,” the new loafer color uses the same mesh and leather hybrid upper as the original release for a smooth and glossy finish. As an added touch a shiny TPU heel counter adds another depth to the sneaker. Pricing for this sneaker-loafer combo is $160 and will be available via New Balance and selected third-party retailers on December 5th. A continuation of New Balance’s trendier side, the new black loafer design is an ideal balance for those not convinced by the original silver release. A sleeker and more subtle colorway, the black 1906 loafer design is perfect for incorporating into your everyday wardrobe. Mixing in the comfort and structure of a New Balance sneaker with the style of a loafer, this silhouette is sure to be less polarizing than its silver counterpart. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Try and get your hands on Dior and Lewis Hamilton’s new sneakers
Dior, Lewis Hamilton sneaker collab
close up on orange sneaker

If there’s any athlete who knows how to work their luxury brands, it’s Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton. The future Ferrari driver has often been lauded as one of the most fashionable athletes in recent times. Hamilton’s unique fashion sense has seen him partner with numerous luxury brands, including Tommy Hilfiger and Dior. This latest partnership is now causing waves in the sneaker world, as Dior and Lewis Hamilton unveil the B44 Blade sneaker. A nostalgic sneaker with plenty of modern finishes, it’s not just a reflection of Hamilton’s style, but the importance of a stellar collaboration between celebrities and brands. 
Introducing the B44 Blade sneaker

One of the most prominent features of the B44 Blade sneaker is its shape and size. A voluminous shape inspired by the designs of the 2000s, this shoe is bold and dynamic. Available in four colorways - blue, orange, purple, and green - this sneaker features tonal fabric panels with the “Dior” logo placed on the uppers, heel, and sides. This design comes with the Blade insert on the sole. Fully equipped with modern features, the right shoe also comes with an embedded NFC chip under the sole that serves as a digital certificate of authenticity and early access to the latest Dior news. 

Read more
Casio launches new watches for its 50th anniversary — what you need to know
Check out these new watches from Casio
casio 50th anniversary watches

Since 2024 is the 50th anniversary of Casio, the iconic brand is planning to launch a new line of watches to commemorate the anniversary. However, such models were introduced in different regions. Casio Japan was recently hacked, so it had to push the launch forward. As a result, new watch models were only revealed by Casio Hong Kong.

According to an image that was published on the Casio Hong Kong Instagram, the team behind the brand plans to introduce these models into the market: Edifice EFS-S640ZE-1A, Baby-G BGD-S565ZE-1, Pro Trek PRW-6900ZE-1, and G-Shock GMC-B2100ZE-1A. While such models haven’t made it to Casio America’s official page, they will be rolled into the American market in late October.

Read more
The new Kith, New Balance sneaker has arrived – and it might be their best yet.
New Balance and Kith sneaker collaboration
brown and blue Kith x New Balance sneakers on wood floor

The partnership between Kith and New Balance has already brought us plenty of stellar designs. From subtle luxe textures and styles, this collaboration is a certified success. In their latest drop, the two brands have created two subtle sneakers worth adding to your growing collection. In this release, Kith and New Balance have gone back to archives to revive a popular silhouette and tapped into one of their most popular core styles for fans of the New Balance shoe. Striking the perfect balance between retro touches and modern advancements, these two releases will become classics. 
Kith 101 x New Balance 1000 and 990v4

For this release, Kith and New Balance have upgraded their classic 990 line with the v4 version which sees a mixture of suede and mesh materials in a brown colorway. The 990v4 comes with New Balance’s famed ENCAP midsole for more support. Finishing touches include a transparent “N” logo on the side, the Made in the USA, and 990v logos. The newly upgraded 1000 sneaker dons a blue monochromatic colorway on the suede and canvas uppers. The 1000 sneaker also comes with the brand’s ABZORB midsole for extra comfort. These shoes also come with New Balance’s “N” logo and Kith’s branding on the heel. Those looking to get their hands on either pair must sign up for Kith’s drawing via their app for a chance to purchase. While subtle in their colorway, these sneakers appeal to quality over a statement design, making them ideal for those looking for a bit of luxury in their step. 

Read more