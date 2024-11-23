New Balance releases new loafer color

It wasn’t long ago when New Balance broke the internet with their loafer sneaker 1960L release. Shortly after its drop, the New Balance 1906 loafer sold out in its metallic silver hue and became a hard-to-get item. Although it might not be the most conventional loafer in your closet, the cross between New Balance’s rugged and technical silhouette and the classiness of a loafer design became too difficult to resist. While many were left yearning for their pair of this unique shoe, New Balance has not only decided to restock the shoe but has added a brand-new colorway. Now available in a sleeker hue, the 1906 loafer has become even more enticing and easy to pair with outfits.

Re-introducing the New Balance 1906 loafer

Starting in December, New Balance is re-realsing their 1906 Loafer design but this time in a versatile and luxurious black hue. Officially named “Black/Phantom,” the new loafer color uses the same mesh and leather hybrid upper as the original release for a smooth and glossy finish. As an added touch a shiny TPU heel counter adds another depth to the sneaker. Pricing for this sneaker-loafer combo is $160 and will be available via New Balance and selected third-party retailers on December 5th. A continuation of New Balance’s trendier side, the new black loafer design is an ideal balance for those not convinced by the original silver release. A sleeker and more subtle colorway, the black 1906 loafer design is perfect for incorporating into your everyday wardrobe. Mixing in the comfort and structure of a New Balance sneaker with the style of a loafer, this silhouette is sure to be less polarizing than its silver counterpart.