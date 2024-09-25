 Skip to main content
Loro Piana, New Balance join forces to create your new favorite sneaker

What you need to know about New Balance's new sneaker

By
person creating shoe material
New Balance / New Balance

When the dad shoe trend came into the spotlight, New Balance’s sneakers became the most iconic shoe at the moment. Not only did the brand’s chunky design provide ample focus but it proved that comfort could be chic. However, these ‘dad’ shoes didn’t provide the luxury or sophistication needed to qualify under the ‘quiet luxury’ trend. However, Loro Piana is taking the famed New Balance sneaker and giving it an Italian leather makeover. With the 990v6, Loro Piana and New Balance are making the chunky shoe into a classic and luxurious design with craftsmanship and quality to prove it. While this partnership is on-trend and modern, it comes with quality that spans years. 

Loro Piana and New Balance’s casual luxury

New Balance Loro Piana 990v6 shoe on table
New Balance / New Balance

Unlike your regular New Balance sneakers, the 990v6 is made of premium Italian materials that make it worth the $1500 price tag. A soft grey nubuck and tonal mesh panels outline the shoe, providing a soft tactile material and breathability for the user. Providing a splash of color are burgundy accents of Loro Piana’s rare Pecora Nool along the heel and tongue, giving the design a moody and luxurious feel. On the inside, the shoe doesn’t lose value as it comes ready with New Balance’s ENCAP midsole technology. 

Bringing together luxury and practicality, the 990v6 is the best of both brands. Available at select Loro Piana pop-up stores, this luxury shoe is a rare opportunity to nab a high-end New Balance sneaker. The concept of Loro Piana and New Balance coming together for a design is interesting enough, but it’s 990v6 premium materials and quality craftsmanship that make it a well-worthy investment.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
