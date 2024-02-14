New Balance has a new sneaker that’s also a loafer, and it’s so weird we kind of love it

Just when you thought New Balance couldn’t create a more unique creation for them than their New Balance fragrance, they show up in the most unexpected place – the runway. Not only did New Balance make their Paris Fashion Week appearance, but they did so in a shoe we’ve never seen before. While the sneaker company is known for its athletic shoes and bringing back the chunky dad sneaker, it’s also making a splash in the high fashion department with its loafer version.

Not to be left behind by the reimagining of athletic brands like Adidas or Lacoste, New Balance debuted their new loafer design that is very different from anything we’ve seen from the brand before. While New Balance is no stranger to designer collaborations, as they previously worked with Comme Des Garcons, their newest work with Junya Watanabe Man will surely stir up excitement.

Everything about New Balance’s newest shoe

New Balance’s sneaker-inspired loafer made its debut during Paris Fashion Week at the Junya Watanabe Man Fall-Winter 2024 show, and it was everything you’d expect from a sneaker company. With the Junya Watanabe Man logo placed on the outside tongue, the sleek loafer has the best of dressy shoes and practical sneakers. Complete with a penny toe and leather build; this aspect is the classic loafer characteristic that makes the shoe dressy and stylish. The shoe also contains toe guards, a rugged midsole, and a sole that you would ultimately find on a New Balance sneaker. The loafer also contains a small New Balance logo along the side to bring the collaboration together.

Far from your typical fussy and sophisticated loafer, this design is a strange mixture of high-end and casual that simply works. While the design is still to be released later in 2024, it’s sure to make its way through the trends list with its unique design.

You can also utilize this interesting item to help elevate your day-to-day looks that adds some of that elegant style of a loafer without sacrificing cushion and support.

While it’s hard to imagine a look that doesn’t work with this loafer-sneaker combination, it’s certainly best suited for casual business attire that gives you the comfort of a New Balance sneaker with the sophistication of a Junya Watanabe Man design.

How to grab the Junya Watanabe Man x New Balance 1906 Loafer

This design is expected to launch in Fall 2024, along with the rest of Junya Watanabe Man’s collection, at Junya Watanabe Man’s retailers and likely on the New Balance website. The price remains a mystery, but it’s sure to be a worthwhile investment. While the design was shown in both black and white colors, it’s yet to be disclosed whether it will come in more shades or patterns.

While we wait for the Junya Watanabe Man x New Balance 1906 Loafer to come online, it’s worth noting that both the designer and sneaker have previous collaborations that are currently available and can fulfill your shoe needs until then.

