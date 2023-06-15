 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The right loafers can make you as stylish as a movie icon

These TV and movie icons rocked the loafer look

Mark D. McKee
By
Sanders x Todd Snyder Clive Loafer in black.
Todd Snyder

James Bond had the tuxedo. Steve McQueen had the sunglasses. Indiana Jones had the leather jacket. Movie and TV icons drive our love of fashion and can set the trends for men for decades to come if they wear certain items with flair. But what about loafers? Can loafers make you a style icon in the form of guys like James Bond? Absolutely.

What is a loafer?

Willet Penny Loafer
Cole Haan

Loafers are laceless slip-ons with a low heel that are shaped like moccasins. They will sometimes have a buckle or pocket where the laces would be on any other shoe. Fun fact: penny loafers get their name because that pocket is where a penny would have gone.

Recommended Videos

These stylish shoes have been a staple on men’s feet for nearly two centuries and can be worn in casual situations with denim and work just as well when worn with suits. They are so versatile that they’ve adorned the feet of some of your favorite characters for years.

Related

James Bond in For Your Eyes Only

007 For Your Eyes Only - Opening (1981) Helicopter Dropoff - Blofeld's Death [HD]

For Your Eyes Only was Roger Moore’s fifth outing as James Bond, and as it was following up the attempt to keep up with the changing times of the science fiction genre in Moonraker, it had to make a splash. The movie attempted to do this by killing off Bond’s long-time nemesis, Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Sure, there was a bit of spite in the move as well, since the studio lost the rights to Blofeld and SPECTRE and they wanted to prove they could do Bond without him, but I digress. 

The scene where Roger Moore’s Bond dispatches his long-time nemesis is short and not very sweet as he tosses the man in a wheelchair and a neck brace — compassion was never Bond’s strong suit — down a chimney stack. But the most important aspect of this? He did it while wearing loafers. That’s right; he did it by hanging off the side of a helicopter in the suit world’s most stylish slip-on

Frank Sheeran in The Irishman

The Irishman (2019) | Killing Crazy Joe - 1080p

Speaking of bad dudes dispatching other bad dudes all while wearing men’s loafers, Robert De Niro’s Frank Sheeran did the dirty work for the mafia in The Irishman while donning his slip-ons. While you would be forgiven for not focusing on the man’s shoes while he talks about how he was responsible for one of the country’s most notorious mysteries, if you look closely throughout the film, you’ll see that he’s rocking the loafer. 

Maurizio Gucci in House of Gucci

HOUSE OF GUCCI | “Gucci Fakes” Official Clip | MGM Studios

The fashion world may seem like all bright lights and beautiful people wearing beautiful clothes. Still, Ridley Scott chronicled a dark underbelly of greed, corruption, and nefarious behavior in his true story, House of Gucci. Adam Driver played Maurizio Gucci, while Lady Gaga played his wife, who forged a signature to help him land 50% of his father’s company. Throughout the entire movie, you can see much of the cast, most often Driver, wearing some of the best 1970s-era loafers around. 

Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul - Saul Goodman At The Country Club

Not all of these icons are playing characters in the ’70s. None other than Saul Goodman sports his own set of stellar loafers throughout his run on Better Call Saul. Since season two of his Breaking Bad spinoff, Bob Odenkirk’s underdog lawyer has been known for wearing the most outlandish outfits with the brightest colors simply to rage against and subvert his brother’s expectations. You can be forgiven if you forgot to notice him wearing a trusty pair of loafers throughout the series. 

Loafers for men are a classic wardrobe staple that isn’t going away anytime soon. But while you may think it’s simply another shoe in the closet, it’s actually your way to the fast track to becoming a movie and TV icon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark D. McKee
Mark D. McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
The 17 gin cocktail recipes you can’t live without
Spring has sprung and it's time for a gin cocktail. Here are some of the best recipes to try.
tom collins cocktail

Spring is gin season. Yeah, the clear spirit is great year-round, but there's just something very right now about the stuff. Maybe it's the fragrance, maybe it's the many spring-like botanicals that go into the stuff. Maybe it's been a long winter, and we simply need a good cocktail.

If you're still mixing up whiskey cocktails or dreaming of a sunny beach and engineering tequila cocktails, more power to you. We simply encourage you to embrace gin and not just as the ball and chain to tonic. No, a good gin can do wonders in a number of cocktails, bringing fresh, herbal flavors to the mix and working great with high-toned additions like citrus and other fresh fruit.

Read more
The 10 classic vodka cocktails you need to know how to make
A classic vodka cocktail is an easy thing to make at home. Here are 10 of the best recipes
moscow mule cocktail lime mint copper mug

Vodka may never wear the royal crown when it comes to celebrated spirits. But that's just fine, as the relatively neutral distillate tends to do better as a mixer than a standalone drink. Granted, there are some remarkable top-shelf vodkas out there, but by and large this spirit wants to jump in the glass with some other ingredients and play around.

Want some more reasons to appreciate vodka? Let's start with price point, as it tends to be one of the most inexpensive spirits out there. Next, let's chat up its versatility. That mild flavor can do well with just about anything (yup, even a good vodka pasta sauce). Lastly, it's a fun drink with lots of history and folklore. This is the stuff of ice bars, caviar chasers, and, in some cases, putting potatoes to work.

Read more
How to make hard cider (it’s not as complicated as you think)
Making your own hard cider is a surprisingly easy and an incredibly fun new skill to learn
Hard apple cider in a glass, surrounded by apples.

There's never a bad time to start drinking hard apple cider. Not only is it a wonderfully different, crisp, and refreshing adult beverage to enjoy, but making your own at home can be an incredibly fun hobby. If you're looking to try something new, consider learning how to make your own hard apple cider.

As much as we'd like to talk about beer, that's not what we're here for — not right now, at least. We're talking hard cider here, which is not only as tasty as beer, but it's also simpler to make in the confines of your home/apartment/Quonset hut. Read on and start brewing your own hard apple cider.

Read more