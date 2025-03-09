Elevated eats in Sacramento: The dining destinations you can’t miss

Table of Contents Table of Contents Frank Fat’s Ella Dining Room & Bar Zócalo Allora Oak Park Brewing Co. Kru Fox & Goose Public House Fixins Soul Kitchen

Sacramento is ideally situated from a food perspective. There’s a reason why they call the place America’s farm-to-fork capital. With so many great things nearby — the coast, fertile farmland, Napa Valley wine, and more — the table is set for an incredible culinary scene that’s very much worth exploring.

Throw in a great climate and thriving craft beer scene, and you’ve got a serious gastronomical stopping point in Sacramento. It’s also a big enough metropolis to offer a multitude of options, not to mention a diverse one at that. Sure, visit heavy hitters like San Francisco and Los Angeles while in the Golden State. But don’t sleep on Sacramento and its elevated eats.

On my many California road trips, I so often only stopped in Sacramento to gas up or hit an In-N-Out and have a stretch before pushing on. Not anymore. This town rings the meal bell, and you’d be wise to heed the call.

Here are the best Sacramento dining options in California’s food-loving capital.

Frank Fat’s

This Chinese restaurant feels a lot like a speakeasy and has been on the local circuit in some form or another since 1939. Frank Fat’s is a James Beard American Classic Award-winner for good reason — a community-centric spot just a stone’s throw from the capitol.

The family-run place features standouts like pot stickers, wok-fried spareribs, brandy-fried chicken, curry lamb, and more. The noodle dishes are outstanding, and there are plenty of fresh veggie options for non-meat-eaters alike.

Ella Dining Room & Bar

This modern eatery boasts great natural light and an airy atmosphere. At Ella, you’ll find beautifully prepared food made from ingredients pulled from Central Valley farms and the Pacific Ocean. Go luxe with caviar service or a seafood tower, or try the chicken fried quail or rabbit rillettes. Comforting dishes like mushroom polenta and lamb rigatoni govern the entrees section of the menu.

Be sure to stay for dessert, and in between, peruse the esteemed wine list. Pop in on a weekday for great happy hour options like fresh oysters, lamb kafta, and crispy pork riblets, along with signature cocktails and stellar deals on house wine by the glass.

Zócalo

Zócalo does Mexican cuisine with some contemporary flair. It’s easy to feel at home with such warm hospitality and a menu that satisfies all angles. From ceviches, empanadas, and flautas to pepita salad and pozoles, authenticity is the name of the game. Look out for the taco selections and the chile relleno, along with house favorites like cochinita pibil and salmon with mango.

The place does a mean brunch, and if you like well-made cocktails, seek out the standard margarita or try the Manhattan D.F., made with Mexican whiskey, sweet vermouth, and Aztec chocolate bitters. There are four outposts in total, including two in Sacramento (one in midtown and the other in University Village).

Allora

The aptly named Allora (essentially Italian for “so” or “well”) offers great Italian fare and house-made pasta. Dine in the chic indoor setting or opt for the garden patio. Either way, you’re going to be treated to fine, Mediterranean-kissed fare like balsamic-glazed octopus, agnolotti, fettuccine with lobster and preserved lemon, and chicken marsala.

The wine and spirits list is highly respectable. Can’t make up your mind? Go with the four-course menu with the wine pairing option, and you’ll be very, very happy.

Oak Park Brewing Co.

Part of an excellent West Coast beer scene, Oak Park Brewing Co. helps flex the city’s craft brewing might. Beer-wise, the spectrum is broad, starting with clean lagers and Pilsners and getting into heavy hitters like triple IPAs. In between, you’ll find intriguing styles like Belgian strong ales and browns.

The food is solid, featuring items like hatch chili burgers, Irish nacho tots, Po’ Boy wraps, and a host of salads and vegan options. And it even does monthly tastings at the Brewer’s Table, where you can chit-chat with the makers.

Kru

Specializing in modern Japanese cuisine, Kru offers a full-blown experience. The details add up, from the gorgeous plating to the level of hospitality, so ahead of the game, it knows exactly what you want next.

Chef Billy Ngo is creating something special at this Midtown spot, boasting an amazing sushi program and kitchen items ranging from wakame salad, Hokkaido milk bread, and pork gyoza to tea-smoked duck confit, an epic burger, and bone marrow dumplings. Peep the specials as the menu changes on the daily.

Fox & Goose Public House

This iconic British pub has been at it since 1975 and is perhaps best known for its English-style breakfast. But you can get all three meals at the beloved watering hole, along with some great brews to boot. If you do end up here on the early side, opt for some bangers, the Welsh rarebit, or some homemade scones.

Most of the big-name Euro labels are on draft and the Fox & Goose even whips up some tasty cocktails, like the Smoked Clover (whiskey, Scotch, lemon juice, ginger syrup, aquafaba) and the Horchata Brandy Alexander.

Fixins Soul Kitchen

Launched by former NBA great and one-time mayor of Sacramento, Kevin Johnson, Fixins focuses on down-home Southern food that feeds the soul. Look forward to staples like fried chicken and waffles alongside oxtails with sweet brown gravy or smothered pork chops. The happy hour is worthwhile, and stick around for some sweets, like banana pudding or red velvet cake.

Frankly, we love to feast in cities all over the nation. Check out our features on the best Denver restaurants and the best downtown Portland restaurants. Your stomach will thank you.