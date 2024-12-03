A foodie’s guide to Denver: Top restaurants and hidden gems

Table of Contents Table of Contents Alma Fonda Fina Barolo Grill Xiquita Restaurante y Bar Apple Blossom MAKfam Lucina Atomic Cowboy Jacques Odell’s Bagel Other things to do

Denver is for eaters. At least that’s the conclusion we came to after a recent visit. The sprawling metropolis otherwise known as the Mile High City is full of great restaurants, from world-class Mexican food to traditional Chinese and Americana and seemingly everything in between.

if you like to eat, head to Denver. But take this itinerary with you if you want to do it right. Read on for some of the best meals in town, plus a few extra things to do in the Colorado capital.

Alma Fonda Fina

Recently awarded a Michelin star, Alma Fonda Fina is the talk of the town. On our Tuesday visit, there was already a line forming prior to a 2 p.m. opening time. Once inside, it was easy to see why. The restaurant is perfectly intimate, housed in a gorgeous historic building with a warm and inviting ambiance. The bar cradles a tiny kitchen where the staff busily prepares some of the best Mexican-inspired dishes imaginable. Chef Johnny Curiel is a magician, turning out the best sweet potatoes (agave roasted with broken salsa macha and fennel whipped requeson) we’ve ever encountered, not to mention superb tacos served atop heirloom corn tortillas.

The happy hour is fantastic, the service is equally good, and you even get the dinner theater of watching skilled culinary talent working right behind the bar. Be on the lookout for some great Mexican wine on the list, as well as a remarkable cocktail program. Do not leave without trying the Vampiro de Chorizo, served with white bean puree, queso Chihuahua, homemade chorizo, and salsa.

Barolo Grill

Home to one of the best Italian wine programs in the west, Barolo Grill knows its Mediterranean. Perhaps that’s to be expected from a restaurant that takes its staff to Italy every year. You’re in capable hands under owner and sommelier Ryan Fletter’s advice, whether it be a new wine varietal or stunning pairing. There’s no going wrong as the house-made pasta it outstanding and the menu a genuine panoramic shot of Piedmontese cuisine (Barolo-style braised duck, anyone?). Oh, and the place just blends into the neighborhood, a Denver culinary staple since 1992.

Xiquita Restaurante y Bar

Xiquita is clearly informed by indigenous Mexican food and that makes for both an educational and fantastic menu. Think ceviche, char-broiled oysters with jalapeno butter and maiz powder, and sacred leaf stuffed with Oaxacan cheese, salsa morita, and sauteed mushrooms. Stay for the carne asada and slow-roasted pork belly. And don’t forgot to try some of the house masa, along with a glass of wine or Champurrado Old Fashioned, made with Abasolo Whisky, Nixta Liqueur, Amargo Fernet, xoco bitters, and Angostura.

Apple Blossom

Set in the Hyatt Hotel downtown, Apple Blossom is a fine spot for brunch or breakfast, fit with an intriguing cocktail menu and great morning dishes like frittatas and pumpkin French toast. The atmosphere is airy, the portions are healthy, and the warm service might make you a regular.

MAKfam

What relatively new to the scene, MAKfam has garnered a lot of deserved attention with its radiant Chinese menu. The place began as a NYC pop-up and is now where people in Denver go for excellent dumplings, fried noodles, wings, and more. Try a cocktail with pork belly fat-washed dark rum or a refreshing Chinese beer. Pro tip: Go to happy hour for for bao buns and scallion pancakes and maybe even a Daiquiri of the week.

Lucina

Touting a lively weekend crowd and radiant cocktail, Lucina also produces excellent Latin American-style grub. Chef and owner Diego Coconati has a good thing going, with tantalizing dishes like Tlacoyo Cochinita and lovely empanadas. The seafood dishes are noteworthy and all the better with a glass of wine or a La Guadaña, a cocktail made with mezcal, corn liqueur, Yellow Chartreuse, charred lime, bitters, and almond.

Atomic Cowboy

If you like burly biscuits and a big time brunch menu, head over to Atomic Cowboy. The place is home to both Denver Biscuit Co. and Fat Sully’s, both specializing in feel-good Americana (the latter does pizza). There are three locations in town and in addition to filling grub the small chain has put together a solid local beer list, not to mention makes stellar cocktails (and mocktails).

Jacques

Jacques is home to the best burger in town. But it’s all the better bookended by great apps like oysters or beat salad and dessert. The cozy French eatery in LoHi mixes up fantastic cocktails and really makes simple ingredients sing, per their exquisite beat salad and roasted carrots. Try the duck confit or half chicken with comforting celeriac-apple soubise. Complete the meal with something sweet, like the malted chocolate tart.

Odell’s Bagel

Is there a better or more versatile breakfast item than the bagel? Perhaps one rolled by hand with naturally-fermented dough. That’s the name of the game at Odell’s, where you’d be silly not to oder the open-face pastrami lox sandwich. The salmon pastrami is cured in house and treated to the works, served atop a deftly-made bagel of your choice. Set in the Highlands neighborhood, it’s got a long wooden counter and a vintage feel.

Other things to do

There’s a lot to do in Denver, but you may need a car. After all, things are pretty spread out. But with a decent rental or bike—or even by way of public transit—you can see all the highlights.

Don’t miss the Denver Art Museum. It’s one of the largest from The Rockies to Chicago. Pro sports fans would be wise to anchor somewhere near downtown, as the Nuggets, Avalanche, Rockies, and Broncos all play in the same general area. Given the setting, there’s lots to do in nature as well, like hiking in nearby Rocky Mountain National Park or bird watching at Cherry Creek State Park. For lodging, consider one of several top-notch Hyatt Hotels right downtown.

If you like spirits, pop over to The Family Jones and peep the beautiful house still as you sip a cocktail, or head to Laws Whiskey House for some incredible Colorado-style bourbons. Beer fans will have no shortage of places to go, as Denver is known for its large craft thumbprint.

And if you want the ultimate wind down, check out Oakwell Beer Spa for a pint and soak. Note that Denver gets about 250 days of sunshine a year, making it all the more attractive.